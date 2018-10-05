Is There A Cure For Fordyce Spots?

Visible sebaceous glands without hair follicles are referred to as Fordyce spots. Although they are totally harmless, they might raise a cause of concern if you tend to feel embarrassed about them. Read on to know more about Fordyce spots, their symptoms, causes and if at all there is a cure for them.

What Are Fordyce Spots?

Whitish yellow-coloured bumps that might be present on the inside of your cheeks or on the edge of your lips are likely to be Fordyce spots. In some rare cases, these appear on the scrotum or penis in a male and on the labia for a female.

These enlarged oil glands are also called Fordyce glands or Fordyce granules. These are harmless and painless. Almost 80 per cent of adults have these - although these are not noticeable most of the time.

Sebaceous glands are associated with hair follicles. However, these Fordyce spots tend to occur on the region of your skin where there is no hair. These might appear isolated or in scattered forms. In some cases, these might cluster together.