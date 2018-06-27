Cancer Could Be Cured By Drinking Baking Soda With Water

Every disease is the result of malfunctioning of the cells, no matter what the disease, be it the common cold or a mental illness or a serious condition like cancer. Cell malfunction happens when there is a deficiency, such as deficiency of nutrients or it could be due to toxicity (excessive toxins).

For women, the most common cancers are breast or lung cancers while for men it is usually the prostate, lung, and bowel cancer. Even uterine, kidney, and pancreatic cancers have mounted over time in men and women, respectively.

Cancer is attributed to lifestyle factors such as smoking, being overweight, and due to alcohol consumption. Consuming baking soda with water helps in controlling tumor growth and the spread of cancer cells.

A new study has found that baking soda can help cure cancer by targeting the cells. It tries to activate the cells of the tumor by making it easier to detect as well as slows down its growth.

Supplements like magnesium chloride, iodine, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and vitamin C have exceedingly high levels of goodness without side effects when compared to pharmaceuticals, which are dangerous even in low doses.

Baking soda is a natural substance that is used for a variety of purposes in every household. Yet no one ever understood that this ingredient can heal the body and prevent cancer as well.

The cancer cells in a cancer patient usually get crowded especially when huge amounts of lysis are present in a patient. And these levels of clustered debris are not eaten by surrounding cells and this can later become dangerous for a lung cancer or brain cancer patient, as the collective amount of residual cancer cell debris is considered to be very perilous.

A study has found that baking soda can fight cancer as it tries to make the cells inside the tumor to function better and makes it easier for chemotherapy drugs to kill. Scientists at Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research have proved that baking soda, which is precisely used in the kitchen is an effective ingredient for cancer treatment. It helps the body to fight against the acidic effects of cancer tumors.

Let's finds out how baking soda can cure cancer.

Alkaline

Cancer is usually caused by a toxin called Candida; however, baking soda manages to kill the Candida bacteria as sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is alkaline. Candida is said to disrupt the whole body; yet, more importantly, cancer cannot survive in the alkaline environment. The alkalinizing qualities can effectively eliminate the microbes.

Boosts Cell Activity

People who have problems from the acid pH levels will have problems with cell physiology and, moreover, even unhealthy diets will create acid pH conditions. When there are imbalanced pH levels it will break off cellular activities which can eventually lead to serious health problems like cancer, diabetes, and heartburn.

Biological life can only function better if it is non-acidic and there is nothing better than using baking soda. Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is a natural compound that is incredibly helpful in so many different ways. Drinking water with baking soda is said to boost the cell activity in tumors.

Improves Cellular Health

Most people who take an alkalinizing drink every night have managed to reduce the chemical sensitivity symptoms. It protects against inflammation and prevents the toxic permeation of cancerous cells into the body's organs. There are a lot of factors that can cause cancer, such as free radical damage, UV rays, and chemical toxins as they try to interrupt cellular metabolism.

Improves Health

Surprisingly, baking soda has the power to improve health. One teaspoonful of baking soda dissolved in an 8-ounce glass of water helps in protecting the cells. Drinking this twice in a week will make the cells less exposed to carcinogenic substances that try to stimulate cancer. Consuming baking soda with water can be beneficial and in case you don't like the taste then add some lemon or honey to it.

Attacks Fungus

The remedy for cancer is all about alkalizing the body and baking soda has the ability to attack the fungus directly. It is a natural substance that doesn't harm children as well as the environment. It is a neutralizer that is extremely useful as a medicine in this age of toxicity that we're presently living in.

Brings Down The Acidity

The study also suggests that it is a neutralizing acid that tries to bring down the acidity of a tumor and moreover it even helps in bringing the dormant cells back in action. People who live with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer can benefit from a natural compound like baking soda.