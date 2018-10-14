Can Vasectomy Cause Erectile Dysfunction? Prior to vasectomy, men are extremely anxious and nervous over thoughts that the procedure might cause erectile dysfunction. However, research has shown very rare occurrences of such kind and it is highly unlikely that undergoing vasectomy would cause any such issue. To better understand why it is so, a deep look into what actually happens during vasectomy is essential. Vasectomy is a form of contraception wherein sperms do not leave the male body. The male would still be able to have an erection and ejaculate thereafter, but the only difference would be that the semen would not contain any sperm. Hence, no risk of pregnancy for the sexual partner. The process of erection should therefore not be affected post vasectomy because the process does not have any effect on the physical attribute of a person having or sustaining an erection. In short, vasectomy will not have any effect on having an orgasm or how ejaculating feels. Your semen too would look and feel the same as it was before the vasectomy. Most Read : Here's How You Can Better Your Love-making Skills

What Are The Common Problems Associated With Vasectomy? Although there are no such noticeable side effects after vasectomy, some of the problems post the surgery might include the following; • Bleeding

• Blood clot in the scrotum

• Bruising of the scrotum

• Infection at the site of the surgery

• Swelling

• Mild pain/discomfort Rare but some delayed complications might include: • Chronic pain

• Inflammation due to leaking sperm

• Vasectomy failure resulting in pregnancy

• Dull ache that worsens during ejaculation (when there is a fluid buildup in the testicle)

• Development of cyst near the coiled tube situated on the upper testicle

• Presence of a fluid-filled sac around the testicle

When To See A Doctor? In case there are signs of infection after the procedure, you would need to get in touch with your doctor right away. The usual signs of an infection are a temperature above 100.4 degrees F and blood oozing from the site of the surgery along with swelling and severe pain. You might also need to follow-up with your doctor about six to twelve weeks post the vasectomy procedure. A follow-up semen analysis is necessary to check if the vasectomy process has been successful. The semen is examined under a microscope to check if sperms are present.

Are There Any Long-term Side Effects? Although complications are very rare, the following are some of the long-term complications: • Discomfort and pain In very rare conditions, there could be a chronic scrotal pain after vasectomy. • Surgical failure A semen analysis after the surgery should show the presence of nonmotile sperm. In some rare cases, with time, the vas deferens that were cut might just grow back. This could cause vasectomy failure. • Epididymitis The epididymis is a duct that is located behind the testicles, which allow the sperm to flow to the vas deferens. When the vas deferens is cut during vasectomy, the sperm is backed up after flowing from the epididymis to the vas deferens. This can cause the gland to get inflamed resulting in epididymitis. • Vaso-venous fistula The multiple blood vessels that hold on to the vas deferens might become injured due to the vasectomy. This causes pooling of blood leading to a fistula. The signs of this condition are blood in urine or blood in the ejaculate. Although this complication is very rare, you should seek immediate medical help if you find symptoms of this condition. • Sperm granuloma This condition causes lumps of sperm that result in the occurrence of small cyst like bumps. These cysts usually range between 1 mm to 1 cm in size. There could be several lesions in a person. However, they particularly do not cause any symptoms. In some rare cases, there could be pain at the granuloma sites. Severe cases might require the granuloma to be removed surgically.