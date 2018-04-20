8 Medical Reasons Why You Feel Irritated All The Time!

Do you find yourself snapping at the people around you for silly reasons? Do you feel like you are irritated most of the time, during the day, with no apparent reason?

If yes, then, you must realize that, this behavior is not entirely normal! While it's a fact that every human being, irrespective or age and gender, does get irritated/annoyed/angry at times, usually due to valid external factors, being in this state constantly is not a healthy sign!

Humans are a social being, so, being irritated perpetually can come in the way of healthy relationships with other people, be it in their personal lives or workplaces!

For instance, if you keep snapping at people at work on a regular basis, you may get into trouble with the management or even get fired!

So, it is very important to keep these emotions under control and if you are unable to do it, it is advisable to find out the root cause of this problem, so that you can seek help.

Here are a few medical reasons why you feel irritated all the time; have a look!

1. Chronic Pain

Normally, we do not associate physical pain with being constantly irritated. However, research studies have found that, if you are suffering from chronic pain at any part of your body, it can make you feel constantly annoyed and irritated, because, firstly you are in pain, secondly, pain can cause stress which releases stress hormones, which in turn makes a person irritated and angry.

2. Mild Depression

As we may know, there are various types of depression, and mild depression is one of them. Many of us may feel that, depression causes a sense of extreme sadness and hopelessness, however, most people suffering from mild depression can also be constantly irritated, with no reason, as their brain chemicals are imbalanced. This condition requires treatment.

3. Anxiety

Just like people with depression, even people suffering from anxiety disorders can find themselves being extremely annoyed or irritated all the time, with small matters or without reason, owing to the fact that their brain chemicals are also imbalanced, causing them to feel a sense of annoyance, along with anxiety.

4. Heart Problems

Heart problems are very common these days, especially in the people above 40 years of age. Again, not many of us would associate constant irritability with heart diseases, however, research studies have stated that, as most of the heart diseases mess up the flow of oxygenated blood to the brain, it can cause irritability and anger issues, as the brain does not receive enough oxygen.

5. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder, also known as premenstrual disorder syndrome, is a condition in which women experience hormonal fluctuations in their brain, long before their periods are due, causing mood swings and irritability for days! Usually, PMS in normal women, occur just a couple of days before the period. So, this above condition must be treated.

6. Dementia

As we grow older, the brain cells begin to deplete and so many older people experience diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's, which affect the memories, cognitive abilities and other major brain functions of people.p Constant irritability is also one of the main symptoms of diseases like dementia, in fact it is an early sign of dementia!

7. Attention Deficit Disorder

Attention deficit disorder is mental illness and also a learning disability which starts at a young age. This disease is characterized by an inability to hold attention, aggression, difficulty in focusing, absentmindedness, irritability, etc. So, this condition can also make a person feel irritated constantly, be it a child or an adult.

8. Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid glands start to overproduce thyroid hormones, more than what the body requires, causing a number of negative symptoms, including hormonal fluctuations. These hormonal fluctuations can lead to irritability and aggression, without a valid reason.