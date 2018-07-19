10 Natural Remedies To Treat Vaginal Fungal Infection

Vaginal fungal infection happens due to the overgrowth of Candida albicans (a fungus which resides in the vagina). This overgrowth results in itching, inflammation, painful discharge and irritation. This is a very common disorder and can be seen in majority of women. It can happen to you anytime.

If you have never had it in the past and this is the first time that you are going through the symptoms of vaginal infection, you must consult a gynecologist. This is just to confirm that you have a vaginal fungal infection.

However, if you had frequent fungal infections in the past also and you don't want to see a doctor this time, then you must try out some effective natural remedies to say good bye to your vaginal infection.

Below is a list of some effective natural remedies to treat your vaginal infection:

1. Boric Acid

2. Probiotic Supplements and Suppositories

3. Tea Tree Oil

4. Hydrogen Peroxide

5. Greek Yogurt

6. Oil of Oregano

7. Coconut Oil

8. Apple Cider Vinegar

9. Vitamin C

10. Garlic

1. Boric Acid

This is a strong antiseptic which is used to treat vaginal fungal infection. However, excess of boric acid can cause circulatory system failure, kidney damage and sometimes death as well. This is the reason why you should never consume it or use it directly on your damaged skin. Pregnant women should always stay away from boric acid.

Take just a small amount of boric acid and mix it with water prior to applying it in your vaginal area.

2. Probiotic Supplements And Suppositories

Probiotics are the best remedy to re-establish the balance between yeast and bacteria all over your body. Incorporating oral probiotics (which contain the bacteria - Lactobacillus Acidophilus) into your daily routine can help to restore your vaginal flora.

Since oral supplements act slowly and results can be seen in minimum 10 days, not before that, so vaginal suppositories are a faster option and are preferred by a majority of women. Harvard Health says that probiotic suppositories have been one of the most effective ways to treat vaginal fungal infection.

3. Tea Tree Oil

This is a well-known essential oil which is used to slay viruses, bacteria and fungi. There are some vaginal suppositories available in the market which contain tea tree oil. Studies say that these can help cure the vaginal fungal infections. This therapeutic oil is also said to retain a healthy balance of vaginal flora.

If you want to make a natural vaginal suppository at home, take a few drops of tea tree oil, mix it with any type of carrier oil such as coconut oil or jojoba oil and apply it into your vagina. Always remember never to swallow tea tree oil. You can buy this essential oil either from a good health food store or any grocery store. Tea tree oil is also sold online.

4. Hydrogen Peroxide

Due to its antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties, hydrogen peroxide is used to kill bacterial and fungal infections. A majority of women use it by applying it externally on their fungal infections. Always make sure to dilute it prior to applying it into your vagina. You can use it for maximum 5 days, not more than that.

5. Greek Yogurt

Yogurt contains Lactobacillus acidophilus (live bacteria) and thus it is considered to be a probiotic. This type of bacteria is very necessary to create healthy environs in your vulva area or vagina. They also help in curing an overgrowth due to a disproportion or imbalance.

Greek yogurt is a natural remedy to treat vaginal fungal infection. Always make sure to use this yogurt without any additional sugar because sugar can trigger the Candida fungus.

6. Oil Of Oregano

Another essential oil is oil of oregano which is useful in the treatment of vaginal fungal infections. Before buying the oil, just make sure that it is the one made of wild oregano and the ingredients should contain carvacrol and thymol which are strong antifungal agents.

Wild oregano has the ability to slow down or stop the development of C. albicans; however, it depends on your intake.

NOTE: Avoid using oil of oregano if your body lacks vitamin K and you have some issues with blood clotting. Moreover, if you are taking blood thinners to treat some other health disorder, avoid using oil of oregano totally because it is an innate blood thinner.

Never consume this oil directly. You are supposed to inhale it in order to get the best out of it. If you want to apply it topically then dilute it with sweet almond oil or olive oil (carrier oil). Take about 3-5 drops of this magic oil, add a small amount of carrier oil and mix it well. Now apply it to the infection by slowly massaging into the skin. You can also inhale the oil of oregano using a diffuser.

7. Coconut Oil

This fatty oil is obtained from coconut's flesh. Apart from being an antifungal agent coconut oil offers numerous health benefits as well. According to studies coconut oil wards off Candida albicans which makes it stand out among the other natural remedies.

Make sure that you always buy organic and pure coconut oil to treat your vaginal fungal infection. According to some health professionals you need to soak a clean tampon with the required amount of coconut oil and then insert it into your vagina to get the best outcome.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar

To your bathtub, add lukewarm water and ½ cup of apple cider vinegar. Leave it for twenty minutes. Bathe in this water to kill all the dangerous microorganisms. However, some people may suggest you to go for vinegar douching which will flush out all kinds of bacteria, both the good as well as bad which will result in the reappearance of fungal infection.

Thus, in order to treat a vaginal fungal infection, the best natural way is to have a warm bath in Apple Cider Vinegar.

9. Vitamin C

Strong immunity means your body has the capability to restore its balance and it can only happen when you get an adequate dose of vitamin C. Vitamin C is a well-known immunity booster. It contains antimicrobial components which can kill the overgrowth of Candida. Make sure to increase the ingestion of vitamin C in order to boost the immunity of your body to combat fungal infection.

10. Garlic

Garlic is considered to be one of the best natural remedies to slay Candida. Incorporate loads of garlic into your daily diet in order to keep vaginal fungal infections at bay.