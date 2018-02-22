10 Effective Home Remedies For Stuffy Nose

When your nose is congested, you tend to get a stuffy nose which is common during a weather change and seasonal allergies. The excess mucus in the nose can be caused by an inflammation within the nostrils. Due to the nose congestion, you suffer from chronic headaches and breathing problems.

The nose has a vast structure of blood vessels with valves that close and open, and the valves open up when an irritant enters the nose, making it difficult to breathe. Both adults and children can suffer from stuffy nose, which becomes annoying at times, isn't it?

The symptoms that often accompany the stuffy nose are sneezing, coughing, sinus pain, watery eyes, mild fever and a difficulty in breathing. If you don't treat the stuffy nose on time, it may worsen even more.

So, to bring relief from a stuffy nose, you can treat yourself with some easy home remedies.

So, read on to know more about the effective home remedies for curing stuffy nose.

1. Warm Water Compress

Warm water compress is an effective home remedy to treat a stuffy nose. The warm compress aids in opening up the nasal passages and eases the clogged nose. The warm steam further helps in reducing the inflammation in the nostrils.

Boil water and pour it in a bowl.

Soak the towel and place it over your nose and forehead.

Repeat this at regular intervals.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is another remedy for curing stuffy nose. The high potassium content and acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar helps in removing the mucus and prevents bacterial growth. Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of honey in a cup of warm water.

Drink this mixture twice a day. 3. Steam Inhalation Steam inhalation is another good remedy to bring a good relief from a stuffy nose. It works as a natural expectorant that can clear the clogged nose. Boil water in a bowl and add a few drops of peppermint oil or eucalyptus oil.

Place a towel on your head in such a way that the steam doesn't escape.

Inhale the steam for a few minutes. 4. Cayenne Pepper Cayenne pepper acts as a natural decongestant that helps in thinning out the mucus from the lungs. Capsaicin, present in cayenne pepper, reduces the swelling and inflammation inside the nose. Add ¼th teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder to a cup of boiling water and sip this drink a few times in a day. 5. Saline Solution Saline water is another home remedy for treating a stuffy nose because the saline water directly has an impact on thinning of the mucus. This will help in making you breathe a lot easier! Mix a teaspoon of salt in warm water.

With the help of a dropper, pour the solution into your nostrils.

Repeat this daily. 6. Garlic Garlic acts as a natural expectorant and decongestant that helps in getting rid of the nose blockage. It also helps in strengthening the immune system and in lowering the inflammatory symptoms of a stuffy nose. Boil water and add 4 garlic cloves, and ½ a teaspoon of turmeric powder and stir it.

Simmer it for 3 minutes and have this drink twice a day. 7. Tomato Juice Tomato juice is an easy home remedy for treating a stuffy nose. Tomatoes contain properties that help in reducing the inflammation in your nose and also opens up your sinuses.

Blend the tomatoes in a blender and add a teaspoon of salt to it.

Drink this juice 2 times daily till you are relieved from the stuffy nose. 8. Basil Everyone is aware that basil possesses medicinal properties and can help treat many ailments, including a stuffy nose. Basil contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can provide relief from a nose congestion. Chew 4-5 fresh basil leaves in the morning before breakfast and at night-time after dinner. 9. Ginger Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in getting rid of the stuffy nose. Ginger helps in boosting up the immune system and loosens up the mucus too, which is effective in opening up the clogged nasal passages. You can slice a piece of ginger and add it in a cup of boiling water.

Simmer it for 20 minutes and drink this tea twice a day. 10. Peppermint Peppermint contains menthol that stimulates the nerves inside the nostrils, which makes breathing much more comfortable. Peppermint also helps in thinning the mucus and clears the nasal passage, letting you breathe easier. Add a few drops of peppermint oil to a cup of hot water.

Inhale the aroma and repeat this twice a day.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 14 Foods Rich In Zinc For Good Health