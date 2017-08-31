Say Goodbye To Constipation With This Strawberry Home Remedy!

Are you tired of having to sit on your toilet seat for a long time every morning, in the hope that you can relieve yourself?

Do you often find it difficult to pass stools every day, with ease? If yes, then chances are that you could be suffering from a common ailment known as constipation.

Now, imagine this, if the drainage system of our house is blocked for a long time, it could cause the waste to stagnate, leading to a lot of bad odour and other plumbing problems, right?

Similarly, even when it comes to the human body, the excretory system acts as the internal plumbing method, which is responsible for ejecting out the waste from our body, in the form of urine and stools.

So, when we are unable to pass urine or stools on a regular basis, the accumulated waste in the body can release toxins and cause health problems.

When your bowel movement becomes ineffective or slow, it may result in you not being able to pass stools at regular intervals, resulting in constipation.

In some other cases, constipation occurs when your faeces harden and as a result, you find it extremely difficult to pass stools.

The causes for constipation could be many like dehydration, a poor diet, acidity, indigestion, inactive lifestyle, stress, certain medications, colon cancer, piles, etc.

Constipation can also be caused by hormonal fluctuations, during certain periods, such as menstruation, pregnancy, etc.

Some of the main symptoms of constipation include having trouble passing stools, stomach pain, gastritis, swollen abdomen, pain in the rectum, nausea, vomiting, etc.

Many people resort to the consumption of strong laxatives to help them pass stools, when they are constipated; however, laxatives can be harmful for health!

So, here is a natural strawberry remedy which can treat constipation, right at home.

Ingredients:

Fresh Strawberry Pulp - 1 small cup

Olive Oil - 1 tablespoon

This homemade remedy to help you find relief from constipation works extremely well, when used in the right quantities and on a regular basis.

However, one must also keep in mind that just taking this remedy and not making certain healthy lifestyle changes, may not help much.

So, a healthy diet and exercise routine must be inculcated. Fibre-rich foods and leafy greens must be made a part of your diet.

Regular exercise can also boost your metabolic rate and make your bowel movement more efficient, thus treating constipation.

Strawberry is rich in antioxidant content and also fibre; both of these compounds can help soften the stools which are accumulated in the intestines and allow them to pass out easily, thus treating constipation.

Olive oil has vitamin E which can lubricate the walls of your intestine and rectum to allow the stools to pass smoothly.

Method Of Preparation: