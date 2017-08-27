Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Take Care Of Your Health And Prevent Yourself From Injuries While Performing Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

Month of September brings many important festivals amongst which Ganesh Chaturthi is very popular and a grand one. The festival is celebrated with equal fervor and gaiety throughout the nation by the Hindus. It is celebrated to mark the birthday of the elephant god, Lord Ganesha, for almost 10 to 11 days. This year it will start on 2 September and end on 12 September.

Amongst these days, 'Ganesh Visarjan', marks the end of the festival. The term 'Visarjan' means bidding goodbye to the idol of the Lord to which pooja was done with a lot of devotion. Large water bodies are headed to by large processions carrying Ganesha idols of various sizes to be immersed in water, on this day, and it is a grand sight to watch.

But along with the celebration of this splendid festival comes several disadvantages. The environment gets polluted and there is a chance of several infections getting spread and many may also get injured during the celebrations.

This article deals with the necessary precautionary methods which should be taken to avoid all these disasters on this happy occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.

How To Avoid Infections From Water Bodies During Visarjan

Here are some tips:

Go for eco-friendly Ganesha idols. By eco-friendly we mean idols made of recycled paper, unbaked natural clay or natural fibre. The immersion of plastic idols and idols made with synthetic dyes can cause water pollution.

Usage of water from these polluted water bodies can cause serious lung infections, skin and eye infections and various blood-related diseases. Also, the glitters and other decorative substances used to decorate the idols may add to our woes. So, in the midst of enjoyment, it is our duty to take care of the water bodies.

A lot of harmful waste is generated during the Visarjan like the thermocol mandaps, plastic offerings like flowers, etc. The waste, thus generated, should be carefully segregated as per the guidelines that are given by the local governing bodies to avoid water clogging and environmental pollution.

If water gets clogged it becomes a comfortable breeding place for various pests like the mosquitoes and the spread of various infections and diseases would be difficult to control.

Also, strictly do not encourage the use the idols made from the plaster of paris. There is a reason for this. These idols contain metals like cadmium, lead, etc., which when immersed in water bodies get mixed with water. This water when used for domestic purposes interferes with the various systems of our body like the circulatory, digestive and the nervous system.

Idols made of alum, a water purifying agent, could be bought to avoid various infections and diseases.

How To Avoid Air Pollution And Injuries Due To Crackers

It is common for people to burst crackers to express their enjoyment during this time. Some necessary preventive measures are to be taken during this activity to avoid air pollution and fatal injuries.

Here are some tips:

Crackers should be lighted in wide and open spaces away from the processions to avoid confusion and injuries.

Kids should be well protected and should be always kept under the supervision of adults.

First-aid box and water should be always kept handy during the time of procession.

To conclude, our enjoyment should not spoil our health and push us into fatal circumstances. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!