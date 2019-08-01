Ranveer Singh's Latest Instagram Post Will Make You Hit The Gym: His Workout Secrets & Diet Plan Diet Fitness oi-Shivangi Karn

Well, when Ranveer Singh decides to go shirtless, the world goes awestruck. Yes, the handsome hunk posted a picture yesterday on Instagram that made his fans fall again for his chiselled body. But this time he was looking quite different with his lean body and chocolate boy look. What's more? The picture received more than 22 Lakhs likes within eighteen hours and a plethora of comments from his fans.

Ranveer Instagrammed the photo saying "Me looking at you eating carbs like" on which Zoya Akhtar commented, "Behave!" with a smiley emoji. Singh also received thumbs up from many celebrities like Jacqueline, Tanmay Bhat, Dini Maurya, and Mrunal Thakur.

Ranveer has always been a sparkling and energetic actor who is known for his disciplined workout regime and killer smile. He has a body to-die-for and so it's only girls who go gaga over his masculinity but men too, crave for a body like him.

So, what the secret behind Ranveer's fit body? Read further to know more about his workout and diet plan.

Ranveer Singh's Workout Secrets

His workout starts with a 10-min warm-up session followed by 20 minutes high-intensity interval training like push-ups, dips, burpees, deadlifts, and pull-ups.

One hour of cardio training.

He daily performs 2 such sessions both in the morning and evening for one and a half hours each.

Ranveer not only believes in gymming but also in other activities like swimming, running, and cycling. He says that such activities help in improving the overall flexibility of the body.

Ranveer's Diet Plan

Diet is as important to the body as a workout is and Ranveer knows this very well. Home-cooked meals are Ranveer's favourite and junk foods are something he would like to stay far from. A simple and plain meal is all he likes without much fuss. He says that eating right is another step towards staying fit.

Ranveer is very punctual in his food timings. He eats in every three hours and prefers high protein, low carb, low salt and low oil diet that looks like this:

Breakfast: Egg white, chicken, fresh fruits and green vegetables

Lunch: Protein-rich foods like fish or salmon

Snack: Walnuts or almonds

Dinner: Stir-fried lamb or chicken or a bowl of green vegetables fried with salmon with honey.

Ranveer's Fitness Tips Which You Might Want To Take Home

1. Never skip breakfast.

2. Stamina matters - so start slowly with the gymming and then push the boundaries.

3. Getting six-pack-abs requires an effort but maintaining that is difficult. Control the food and water intake and follow regular exercise.

4. Take natural sources of protein not supplements.

5. Apart from the gym, indulge in activities like swimming and running.

6. Try to keep the sugar low in every food.

7. Say no to alcohol.

8. Hard work and determination is necessary to achieve a fit body.