The Ultimate Combination Of Chest And Leg Workouts

Did you know that the largest group of muscles are there in your legs and chest area? Yes, that's right! And that's also why it's of utmost importance to work these areas effectively on a regular basis.

What most men tend to focus on is building gigantic pecs and arms, but they often overlook the muscles in the lower part of the body. It's true that chest and legs are the two most difficult regions to train as the pertaining exercises tend to be very demanding.

But chest and leg workouts when designed appropriately can be smart enough not to tire you, along with saving yourself a lot of time without sacrificing workouts for either part of the body.

Benefits of working out the chest and legs in a single session? Apart from your body's pivotal regions, it also works other secondary muscles, such as triceps, abs, glutes and even deltoids.

All you need is a well-efficient workout plan that involves both chest and leg exercises, and thus ensures exercising the upper and lower body equally. And that's exactly what we're here to help you with.

1. Bench Press (Flat & Inclined)- Get ready to load on more weights and make your sets all the more challenging. Yes, bench press is undoubtedly one of the best chest-building exercises that there is.

Once you've lied flat on a bench, grip the bar so that your hands are directly above your elbows. This allows maximum force generation. Now, bring the bar gently down to your chest and then push it up gripping the bar hard. You got to do 4 sets of 6 reps on a flat bench and repeat the same on an inclined bench.

2. Cable Crossover- Once you've placed your pulleys and gripped it well, extend your arms sideways in a wide arc until you feel a stretch on your chest. Remember that the movement should occur nowhere apart from the shoulder joint. Then return your arms back to the starting position; complete 2 reps of this movement.

3. Sumo Squats- Stand holding a dumbbell in your hands with feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Squat down by pushing your hips back; keep your chest up, knees out as you bring the weight down to the floor. Then get back to to starting position. Continue until 5 sets.

4. Leg Press- Sit down on the leg-press machine, slowly press the platform all the way up until your torso makes a perfect 90 degree angle with your legs. Now gradually lower the platform until your upper and lower legs make a 90-degree angle. This goes on for 5 sets.

5. Hyperextensions- For this movement, fix your ankles in a hyperextension bench. Then bend at the hip and hang straight down from the hip. From this position, extend your hip and back, and bring yourself up to an extended position wherein your back is extended maximum. You need to do 4 sets of it.

6. Calf Raises- Sit on the machine, place your toes on the platform and place your lower thighs under the lever pad. Push your heels to lift the lever softly, and from this position gradually lower your heels by bending the ankles until your calves are totally stretched.

Raise your heels by extending the ankles as high as possible and hold the top contraction for a second.

Do these exercises to have all kinds of gains as far as your chest and legs are concerned.

