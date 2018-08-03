Break The Gym-Tradition, And Take Your Workouts To The Outdoors

If you think training your body only with weight is the limit, you're not really thinking out of the box. And by "box", what we actually mean over here is the gym. Really, you've been confining yourself to the gym for way too long.

Science says you have more fun when you're training outdoors. No matter what your schedule is, you get to workout out in the nature and get sweaty. C'mon now, who won't like to see the morning sun hitting his pumped up biceps?

And believe us, it's not impossible at all to keep up with your fitness without lifting weights. All you need is an effective regime and workout guide that can be done anywhere amidst open air, under the trees and on soft grass. And here we're, to help you with that outdoor workout guide.

So, stop only lifting and start living.

The One Minute Guide

Pushups are definitely one of the most efficient ways that targets your pecs, deltoids and triceps. See how many you can execute in 60 seconds. Try getting the most out of your minute; rather than your hips or your neck, lead the pushups with your chest in good form. Find yourself a bench. But rather than the traditional box jump, try lining up your right side and then jump up and onto the bench. Land softly, then jump off it on your left side. Repeat this for 60 seconds. Sprinting on the sand can release 1.6X energy as on any hard surface. See how many 20-yards-relay can you complete in a minute. Tree Pullups, hanging from a sturdy branch with an overhand grip, effectively raise your pulse. Do as many as you can in 1 minute.

The Five Minutes Guide

Walking for 5 minutes in greenery can drastically reduce stress and get you more charged to stay active throughout the day. Although Burpees can be a bit exhaustive in the sun, but its effectiveness can never be questioned. Do 10 to 15 burpees each minute, you'll wind up doing 50 to 75 in total which is probably your own personal best. Find a plank in your backyard, and hold it for 5 minutes. For the first one minute do the standard forearm plank, the next minute do a right-side plank, left-side for the third and finally back to standard for the last 2 minutes.

The Fifteen Minutes Guide

Jogging daily can dramatically improve your health, by lowering risk of stroke and heart diseases. Sprint up a set of stairs, post warmup, 2 steps per stride. Make it even more effective by lifting your knees high and landing on the balls of your feet every time. Train in the sand by performing a series of 15 lunges, 20 squat jacks, 15 pushups, 10 deadlifts and 10 tuck jumps.

The Half-An-Hour Guide

Try sprinting against an incline. Sprint up for a minute and then jog down for another minute. Do 15 of these. Invite your friend for a healthy 5 Kms running competition and winner buys he rest breakfast.

The One-Hour Guide

Biking followed by running is what triathletes call a "brick" workout. Start off with a 20-minute relaxed bike ride, pedal easily for 30 seconds, bike relaxed for another 10 minutes and then ditch the cycle to run for 15 minutes. Jog easily to cool down. Ever heard of tempo running? It starts with a 20-minute run at a slow pace, then stretching and a doing a few light strides for 5 minutes. For the next 20 minutes alternate between fast-paced running for 2-minute and then slightly slowing down your speed for 3-minute runs. Complete it with a 15-minute easy cooldown.

Outside exercises exploit all of your senses, thus building a connection between your body and mind. Those who regularly train themselves outdoor know it. Those who doesn't why not give it a try? It can turn out to be one life-changing experience.

Let us know what you think about exercising outdoor. If you have any query or suggestions, feel free to reach out to us. We're just one comment away from you.