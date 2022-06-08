Just In
- 47 min ago Jaya Parvati Vrat 2022: Date, Time. Ritual, History, And Significance
- 1 hr ago Ker Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance
- 2 hrs ago Warning Signs Can Be Detected Sooner Through Universal Screenings For Student Mental Health
- 2 hrs ago Sun Transit In Gemini On 15 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Don't Miss
- News Nupur Sharma heroic says Dutch lawmaker
- Finance Housing Sales May Dip On Likely Rise, In Home Loan Interest Rate: Realty Consultants
- Movies Vikram Box Office Collections Kerala: The Kamal Haasan Starrer Beats Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil In 5 Days!
- Technology Moto G82 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Which Affordable 5G Phone Should You Buy?
- Education RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Check Direct Link, How To Download Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Result Here
- Sports WWE NXT 2.0: Women’s Breakout Tournament Winner crowned; Big matches announced
- Automobiles India-Spec Citroen C3 Details Revealed - Launch Set For July 20th
- Travel South India's First Glass Bridge At Wayanad - 100 Feet Above Ground
Amid Rise In Covid Cases, ICMR Issues Guidelines For Management Of Type 1 Diabetes
Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued guidelines for the management of type 1 Diabetes. The guidelines are released by Prof. (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary-DHR and DG-ICMR.
The guidelines have mentioned about the burden of diabetes increased among the young population in India, type 1 diabetes is commonest in children and adolescents, and challenges exist in providing equitable treatment, Diabetic complications can be reduced with improved control measures and better management leads to improved quality of life.
Dr Nikhil Tandon, Head of the department of endocrinology, AIIMS Delhi speaks to ANI and explained the major highlights of the guidelines about the Type 1 Diabetes affecting children and adolescents, management of the disease and complications.
He said, "Type-1 diabetes, predominantly manifests early in life - affecting children and adolescents, thereby resulting in a prolonged period of life spent with the disease. It is a potentially life-threatening condition, and if left undiagnosed and/or inadequately treated can result in acute metabolic complications which may lead to loss of life."
"The guidelines provide a practical approach to the management of this condition and its complications. The contributors include specialists in the field of endocrinology, diabetology, paediatrics, nephrology, ophthalmology, cardiology, neurology, nutrition sciences," he said
Dr Nikhil also said that these guidelines will provide "The text, therefore, provides a multi-disciplinary view to the intricacies of management of this condition. With wide dissemination and uptake, we hope that this will provide a significant impact on the health of individuals suffering from this disease."
The guidelines come at a time when the COVID19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people with diabetes population, exposing them to a high risk for severe illness and mortality.
- nutritionWhat Is Glucose And Why Is It Important For The Body?
- diabetesHepatitis Awareness Month 2022: What Is The Link Between Diabetes And Hepatitis?
- diabetesDiabetes Almost Doubles The Risk Of Death From Covid-19: Study
- recipesHealthy Breakfast For Diabetic Moms: How To Prepare Drumstick Leaves Ragi Chapati
- wellnessIIT-Mandi Team Discovers Molecule That Can Be Used For The Treatment Of Diabetes
- recipesDiabetic-Friendly Recipes For Ramadan: How To Prepare Banana-Pecan Oatmeal Cups
- wellnessOver 6 Lakh Diabetes Screenings In A Week At Ayushman Bharat Block Health Melas
- diabetesWorld Malaria Day 2022: How Is Diabetes Linked To Malaria?
- diabetesPeople Who Have Had Covid-19 Are More Likely To Develop Diabetes - Says A Study
- recipesHow To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh: Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
- wellnessExtended Prescription For Chronic Diseases Helped India Cope Better During COVID, Say Health Expert
- recipesValentine’s Day Recipe To Impress Your Diabetic Partner: How To Make Shrimp And Broccoli Stir Fry