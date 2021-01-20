All The Possible Symptoms Of Low Blood Sugar Levels (Hypoglycemia)

1. An irregular or fast heartbeat According to a study, severe hypoglycemia can cause cardiovascular outcomes such as cardiac arrhythmia (a group of conditions that cause the heart to beat irregular, too quickly or too slowly) or heart palpitations (short-lived arrhythmia due to stress, nicotine or physical activity). [2] 2. Fatigue Recurrent occurrences of low blood sugar mainly due to excessive caffeine or alcohol intake can cause fatigue in some. Fatigue is also recognized as a presenting symptom related to the onset of vascular complications and hormonal changes due to low blood glucose. [3] 3. Mood change Acute hypoglycemia can cause mood changes in healthy and non-diabetic adults, says a study. Mood change due to low blood glucose levels is also accompanied by a decline in energy, irritability and tiredness for at least 30 minutes after the restoration of glucose levels. [4] Sexual Problems In Men: Causes And Treatments 4. Pale skin Cortisol, a steroid hormone plays an important role in managing low blood sugar levels. According to a study, pale skin can be a possible sign of hypoglycemia due to adrenal insufficiency. In conditions such as Addison's diseases, the body is unable to produce enough cortisol which may lead to adrenal insufficiency and cause symptoms such as pale skin. [5] 5. Tremor Tremor or shakiness often occur as an adrenergic symptom in diabetics due to the side effect of insulin therapy. In non-diabetics, it can also occur as a result of severe alcoholism. However, according to a study, the incidence of shakiness is 3.5 times more in people with hypoglycemia compared to people without hypoglycemia. [6] 6. Sleep disturbances Hypoglycemia and sleep are much integrated. There have been incidences of death during sleep in hypoglycemic patients, mainly due to cardiac arrhythmia and hormonal imbalance. However, some patients, especially children with type 1 diabetes experience sleep disturbances such as daytime sleepiness and insomnia. [7] 7. Anxiety Low blood glucose levels in the body can cause an acute increase in epinephrine or adrenaline. This may lead to some neuropsychiatric symptoms such as anxiety. A study says that deficiency of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, proteins and omega-3 fatty acids in non-diabetics can also lead to anxiety. [8] 14 Kitchen Spices To Prevent And Manage Diabetes

8. Sweating Sweating or diaphoresis is the key symptom of hypoglycemia. Low blood sugar levels cause deprivation of glucose in the brain, which leads to neuroglycopenic and neurogenic symptoms such as sweating. [9] 9. Hunger A study says that in diabetics, sometimes the plasma glucose-lowering therapies cause weight gain by increasing the feelings of hunger and thus, the food intake. However, repeated incidences of low blood sugar may not induce hunger and that's why. The symptom is more common in new diabetics. [10] 10. Food aversion As mentioned in the previous point, persistent hypoglycemic incidences can cause food aversion, especially in children or infants with diabetes. Therefore, feeding plays a vital role in the management of hypoglycemia in children. Also, the presence of food aversion is independent of developmental or cognitive delays. [11] 11. Paresthesia or abnormal sensations on the skin Paresthesia is referred to as abnormal sensations in the skin such as tingling, numbness, burning and prickling, especially on the lips, tongue and cheek. A study says that low blood sugar can sometimes cause alterations both in the central and peripheral nervous system which may lead to paresthesia. [12] 12. Headache A study talks about the prevalence of headache in diabetics due to hypoglycemia. It says that the symptoms may occur occasionally in people with unstable diabetes as a result of a rebound phenomenon. Hypnic headache was also observed in a few cases. [13] 13. Shivering or chills Shivering or chills occurs in type 1 and 2 diabetes mainly because low glucose levels cause changes in body temperature regulation. Also, impairments in body temperature due to low sugar occurs more during climate change or when the prevalence of heat waves are high. [14] 14. Hormonal imbalance As the concentration of glucose in the blood declines, peripheral and central glucose sensors send the information to neuroendocrine and autonomic nervous systems to decrease the progression of hypoglycemia. In cases when the glucose levels are not managed and fall below the normal range, two hormones called growth hormone and cortisol are released. These hormones manage lower glucose but may also hormonal imbalance as a side effect when produced in high amounts. [15]