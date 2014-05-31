For diabetics, it is important to follow a proper diet plan. Diabetes is a term that can incite fear since one has no choice but to give up junk food and stick to a healthy diet. It is a known fact that diet plays a crucial role in the treatment of diabetics. Most people suffering from this disease need to strictly follow the healthy Indian diet plan for diabetics and exercise regularly for a hale and hearty life. So what is an Indian diet for diabetics? Daily Indian diet plan should be high on fibre. You can have milk without cream, buttermilk and green vegetables, etc. And more importantly, your diet should also contain fresh seasonal fruits. Doctors usually suggest that an Indian diet plan for diabetics should be in the proportion of 60:20:20 which include carbs, fats and proteins. Most diabetic patients are usually told to restrict their per day calorie intake to anywhere between 1,500-1,800 calories split up in the 60:20:20 ratio. Doctors also suggest that you include at least two seasonal fruits and three vegetables in your daily Indian diet plan. Usually the daily Indian diet plan is charted based on height, weight and the nature of the disease.

If you are a diabetic, it is vital to eat every 4 to 6 hours in order to keep your blood sugar levels completely steady. Make sure to have three daily meals at regular times. On the other hand, you can also munch on healthy snacks when you feel hungry. Here are some options for an Indian diet for diabetes.

Raw onions Onions are low in calorie and healthful food that should be taken every day. Eat daily about 25gms of raw onion as this is an important food to include in your Indian diet plan for diabetics. Tomato juice Drinking tomato juice can literally perk up the cardiovascular condition of patients with type 2 diabetes. Tomato juice, if taken regularly will make you experience improvement in the blood platelet count. It should be included in your Indian diet plan for diabetics. Make sure to drink tomato juice with salt and pepper every morning before having breakfast. Whole grains The other important Indian diet plan for diabetics is to include channa atta, whole grains, millets and oats. You can also include other essential high fibre food in your daily meals. However if one is in a mood to have noodles or pasta, make sure to add a lot of vegetables or sprouts along with it. High fibre vegetables Try to supplement your meals with high fibre vegetables like beans, peas, broccoli and leafy vegetables. Apart from vegetables even sprouts or pulses with musk is good to be part of your daily Indian diet plan. It is better to have high fibre vegetables as they help in lessening down the blood sugar levels and also helps you to stay healthy. Try to eat three servings of fresh vegetables on a regular basis. Fruits Fruits that are high in fibre like apple, papaya, pear, orange and guava should be chomped down daily. Try to stay away from fruits such as mangoes, bananas and grapes as they contain high sugar. They can only be eaten in smaller portions than other fruits. Very sweet fruits should be taken lesser along with the meals to trim down the spike in blood glucose. Omega 3 Try to add in your daily Indian diet plan some good fats such as Omega 3 and MUFA. These are good for your well being and should be consumed regularly. Interestingly the natural sources for these include fatty fish, nuts and flax seeds. Avoid sugary foods It is better to avoid eating or drinking anything that contains a lot of sugar like cakes, sweets, chocolate etc. These are some of the Indian diet for diabetics that can help improve your personal health.