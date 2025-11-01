Halloween In India Just Got Real With Annabelle Roaming Delhi's Busy Streets, Viral Moment Will Send Chills!

Dharmendra Rushed To ICU Due To This... Doctors Urge Octogenarians To Follow Six Golden Kidney-Care Habits Health oi-Deepannita Das

Veteran actor Dharmendra, the beloved "He-Man" of Indian cinema, was rushed to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after reportedly experiencing breathlessness linked to kidney complications. The news sparked immediate concern among fans who've seen the 88-year-old star defy time with his vitality and charm.

Hospital sources later confirmed that Dharmendra is stable and responding well, with heart rate, blood pressure, and other parameters under control. While his fans heaved a sigh of relief, the incident also reignited an important conversation, how can elderly individuals, especially those above 80, take care of their kidney health amid ageing, medication, and lifestyle strain?

Doctors suggest that with simple, mindful changes, the kidneys, our body's natural filters, can stay healthy even in later years. Here's how octogenarians can protect these silent workhorses that keep the body clean, balanced, and full of life.

1. Hydration, But The Right Way

It's a myth that drinking gallons of water keeps kidneys healthy. For octogenarians, hydration should be balanced, not excessive. Too much water can strain weakened kidneys, while too little can cause dehydration and toxin build-up.

Doctors recommend sipping water steadily throughout the day, listening to thirst cues, and avoiding sugary drinks. Coconut water, herbal teas, or infused water with mint and lemon can support gentle detox without overloading the system.

2. Keep Blood Pressure And Sugar In Check

High blood pressure and diabetes are the top causes of kidney damage in older adults. Maintaining stable sugar and BP levels is crucial to prevent long-term kidney stress.

Regular health check-ups, medication adherence, and mindful eating, such as limiting salt, refined sugar, and processed food, can go a long way. Gentle physical activity like walking or yoga also helps maintain circulation, indirectly protecting kidney function.

3. Limit Painkillers And Unnecessary Medication

One of the lesser-known causes of kidney damage in the elderly is overuse of painkillers and antibiotics. Many octogenarians take multiple medicines daily, and combining them without supervision can silently harm the kidneys.

Doctors recommend reviewing medications regularly with a physician and avoiding self-prescription. Herbal or home remedies should also be used cautiously, as some can be nephrotoxic when mixed with other drugs.

4. Eat Light, Eat Right

Kidney-friendly diets are not about restriction but about balance. The key lies in reducing protein overload, sodium, and artificial preservatives. Fresh fruits, leafy greens, and home-cooked meals are easier for older kidneys to process.

Avoiding excess red meat, pickles, and packaged snacks can ease the kidney's workload. Dharmendra himself has often spoken about eating simple, wholesome food, the kind that nourishes without burdening the body.

5. Don't Ignore Subtle Warning Signs

Kidney issues often develop silently, showing symptoms only when damage is advanced. Early signs like swelling in feet, foamy urine, fatigue, or breathlessness should never be ignored.

Octogenarians and their caregivers should schedule regular renal check-ups, especially if they have diabetes, hypertension, or heart conditions. Early detection through urine and creatinine tests can prevent emergencies like the one Dharmendra faced.

6. Sleep, Positivity, And Emotional Balance Matter

Stress doesn't just affect the mind; it also taxes the kidneys. Emotional calm, proper rest, and deep breathing practices help regulate hormones like cortisol that influence kidney performance.

Dharmendra, in his past interviews, has credited love, laughter, and gratitude for his longevity. And science agrees, a peaceful mind keeps blood pressure low and the body's detox systems running smoothly.

Ageing doesn't mean fragility; it means awareness. For senior citizens, small steps like mindful hydration, balanced eating, medication monitoring, and emotional wellness can keep kidney health strong well into their 80s and beyond.

As the actor once said, "Main mazboot hoon, par insaan hoon", strength lies in knowing when to slow down and listen to your body.