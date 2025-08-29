Woman, 55, Jumps Before Metro At Seelampur: What Happens Emotionally Before Someone Attempts Suicide?

Deadly Screwworm Outbreak: Why The Flesh-Eating Parasite Is A Nightmare, Know How It Spreads And Harms Health oi-Deepannita Das

Just think of a parasite so ruthless that it doesn't wait for its host to die before feeding. Instead, it burrows into living flesh, eating from the inside out, leaving raw, gaping wounds behind. This is the terrifying reality of the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating fly that has triggered growing concern after a recent outbreak in Central America and Mexico-and now, its first human case linked to travel in the US.

Although the patient has recovered, experts warn that the threat isn't gone. Screwworms may not pose a widespread danger to humans, but their devastating impact on livestock makes them one of the most feared agricultural parasites in the world.

The outbreak has now put farmers, veterinarians, and governments on high alert, reminding us of how fragile the balance between human health, food security, and biosecurity truly is.

What Is Screwworm? Why Is It So Deadly?

The screwworm is not an ordinary fly. Unlike typical fly larvae that feed on dead or decaying matter, screwworm maggots infest open wounds of living animals or humans. Once hatched, they screw themselves deeper into the flesh using sharp hooks, feeding on tissue and spreading infection.

The injuries can quickly become severe, leading to painful, festering wounds that may prove fatal if untreated. For livestock, the situation is even worse: a single female fly can lay hundreds of eggs, and infestations can spread rapidly across entire herds. This ability to multiply and destroy makes the parasite so feared among farmers and veterinarians.

Why Livestock Face the Greatest Threat

While human cases are rare and usually treatable, livestock remain highly vulnerable. Cattle, goats, horses, sheep, and even wildlife are prime targets. For small farmers, an outbreak can wipe out not only their animals but also their livelihood.

In Panama, over 6,500 livestock infestations were recorded in just one year-staggeringly higher than the earlier average of 25. Such outbreaks don't just mean suffering for animals but also ripple effects on food systems, dairy, meat supply chains, and local economies.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, if screwworm infestations spiral unchecked, they could cost more than $100 billion in lost livestock-related economic activity.

How Screwworm Was Once Eradicated

The United States once battled and eliminated screwworm decades ago using an innovative method: the release of sterile male flies. This technique disrupted breeding cycles, gradually wiping the parasite out. It was considered one of the great successes of pest eradication.

However, elimination doesn't mean extinction. The parasite continues to exist in other regions, and outbreaks in Central America highlight just how easily it can return. One infected animal crossing a border undetected could reignite the problem, undoing decades of progress.

That is why countries like the US are now setting up new surveillance, border checks, and sterile fly facilities to prevent a resurgence.

Why Awareness Matter Now More Than Ever

The confirmed case in Maryland is a stark reminder that global health is interconnected. For travellers, awareness is vital when visiting screwworm-affected regions-any open wound could become a target. For farmers, constant monitoring and early reporting of unusual animal wounds is crucial.

Governments, too, must recognize that parasites like screwworm do not respect borders. Vigilance, funding for eradication programs, and public education campaigns are necessary to stop outbreaks before they spiral out of control.

The story of the screwworm is more than just about a fly-it's about the hidden ways nature can disrupt food systems, economies, and even lives if we let our guard down.

History has taught us one lesson: complacency is dangerous. One small lapse could open the door to an agricultural disaster worth billions.

The battle against the screwworm is not just about protecting animals-it's about safeguarding food security, livelihoods, and the delicate balance between humans and the ecosystems we depend on.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.