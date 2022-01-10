Just In
- 2 hrs ago India Reports Over 1.5 Lakh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 3,623
- 15 hrs ago And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker's Sari-Lehenga And 5 Other Outfits In The Sex In The City Reboot
- 19 hrs ago Attractive Offers On Gym Equipment: Up To 56% Off On Treadmill, Gym Sets And More
- 22 hrs ago How To Get Covid Vaccination Certificate On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide
Don't Miss
- Sports ONE: Heavy Hitters - Tiffany Teo unfazed by Meng Bo's reputation as a 'dangerous' fighter
- Movies Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Old Video Of Performing Puja Goes Viral, Fans Shower Praises On Them
- Technology Oppo A16K Poster Leaked; Launch Date, Cameras Specs, Processor Confirmed
- Automobiles Ola Electric OTA Update Delayed By Upto 6 Months: Longer Wait For Cruise Control & Other Features
- News Goa Election 2022: Michael Lobo resigns as minister, MLA; may join Congress
- Finance Stocks To See Stock Split In January 2022
- Education Fatima Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Indian Educator And Feminist Icon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In Winter Of 2022
Data Shows Omicron Variant Driving Third Wave Of Pandemic Across States In India
The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, official sources said on Saturday, citing the latest data.
Till a few days ago it was only in the western region of the country that the surge in Covid cases was due to Omicron, while in the northeastern states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha the Delta variant was predominant.
A source said, however, the latest data suggests that all eastern states have also reported high numbers of Omicron cases.
"So going by that it can be said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant," the source said.
India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections taking the total case tally to 3,53,68,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The government has reiterated and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings.
The Centre has also asked states and union territories to review infrastructure preparedness, including the re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities to avoid any shortage in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.
- healthIndia Reports Over 1.5 Lakh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 3,623
- wellnessHow To Get Covid Vaccination Certificate On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide
- disorders cureCOVID-19 Vaccination: How To Register For 'Precaution' Dose - Online Appointments Begin January 8
- healthOmicron's Mildness A 'Mistake', Covid Itself Not Getting Milder, Warns UK Expert
- healthIndia's Covid Mortality Maybe 6-7 Times Higher Than Officially Reported: Study
- wellnessEnsure Oxygen Equipment At Health Facilities Functional For COVID Patients: Centre To States
- healthSame COVID Vaccine Given As First 2 Doses To Be Administered As Precaution Dose: Government
- healthComputer Model Predicts Omicron May Evolve To Increase Transmission, Immune Escape
- healthIndia Witnessing Higher Spread Of COVID-19 Infection Than Second Wave Peak, Says Govt Official
- healthCOVID Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir Has Major Safety Concerns: ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava
- wellnessNew Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: What You Need To Know
- fashionCOVID: Designer Giorgio Armani Cancels Men's Fashion Show In Milan And Prive Haute Couture In Paris