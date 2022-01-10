Data Shows Omicron Variant Driving Third Wave Of Pandemic Across States In India Health oi-PTI

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, official sources said on Saturday, citing the latest data.

Till a few days ago it was only in the western region of the country that the surge in Covid cases was due to Omicron, while in the northeastern states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha the Delta variant was predominant.

A source said, however, the latest data suggests that all eastern states have also reported high numbers of Omicron cases.

"So going by that it can be said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant," the source said.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections taking the total case tally to 3,53,68,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The government has reiterated and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings.

The Centre has also asked states and union territories to review infrastructure preparedness, including the re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities to avoid any shortage in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.