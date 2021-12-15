Cameroon Resident Loses 11 Kgs After Bariatric Surgery Health oi-PTI

Cameroon resident loses 11 kgs after bariatric surgery in Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar. She was earlier suffering from high BP and blood sugar levels, which is now completely under control.

Bengaluru: A Cameroon resident who was overweight (116 kg) had tried all the tricks to reduce her weight without any luck. Despite visiting a number of hospitals and doctors in her country, there was no improvement. She finally decided to travel to Sagar Hospital, Jayanagar as a last resort. Now, she has returned to her country happily and her weight has reduced drastically. Importantly, her BP and blood sugar level is now under control.

Dr Tala, a 39-year old Dr Tala, a resident of Cameroon, weighing 116 kgs. Her BMI was 42. She was suffering from hypertension as well as an increase in blood sugar levels. Her HbA1c was as high as 8 pc. (HbA1c is the average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months. If a patient has diabetes, an ideal HbA1c level is 48mmol/mol (6.5 pc) or below. If the patient is at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the target HbA1c level should be below 42mmol/mol (6 pc).

First, under the guidance of dietician Veena, the Cameroon resident could reduce her weight by 8 kg (she was now weighing 108 kg). Then, a specialist team headed by Dr Niranjan (Consultant General, GI, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon) conducted bariatric surgery and helped her reduce three more kgs. Thankfully, now, her blood sugar level is completely under control. Dr Niranjan said, "There are many who undergo cosmetic surgeries to reduce fat. However, there are chances that the patient may once again put on fat. However, bariatric surgery is effective in reducing weight. I also thank Dr Kala for taking the bold decision of travelling from Cameroon to India for weight reduction and she is completely fine."