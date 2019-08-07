Adolescent Girls Who Are Physically Active May Have Better Lung Function, Says Study Health oi-Neha Ghosh

It is a fact that being active physically is good for the body and mind. It improves all the bodily functions and keeps you fit and healthy. According to a research study, adolescent girls who are active, have better lung function.

A new study conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health which was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, found the link between physical activity, from childhood to adolescence, and lung function in adolescent boys and girls [1] .

The physical activity of the children was recorded using an ActiGraph sensor during the 7-day period at 11, 13 and 15 years of age and their lung function was analysed by spirometry at 8 and 15 years of age. The children's parents also filled the questionnaires on psychological, socio-demographic and lifestyle-related factors.

The lead author of the study said that the girls with moderate and high physical activity had a higher exhalation capacity than girls with a low physical activity. In contrast, no such association was found in boys because the growth spurt of girls occur earlier, which is the reason the effect of physical activity on lung function is seen much earlier.

The findings of the study showed that less than 7% of the children achieved the level of physical activity. The high increase in physical inactivity in children could have a negative impact on lung function. Therefore, the more the physical activity in children, the better their respiratory health.

View Article References [1] Célina Roda, Osama Mahmoud, Gabriela P Peralta, Elaine Fuertes, Raquel Granell, Ignasi Serra, John Henderson, Deborah Jarvis, Judith Garcia-Aymerich. Physical-activity trajectories during childhood and lung function at 15 years: findings from the ALSPAC cohort. International Journal of Epidemiology, 2019;