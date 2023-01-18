ABHA Health Card By Indian Govt: Benefits, How To Apply And Download Your ABHA Card Health oi-Amritha K

In September 2021, the National Health Authority (NHA) launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM).

The objective of this mission was to provide all citizens of India with a digital health ID that would facilitate easy access to medical records. A digital health ID is a 14-digit identification number that is valid throughout the entire country, enabling you to share health information with medical professionals across the country without regard to geography.

What Is ABHA Health Card?

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), formerly known as the Ayushman Bharat Health ID, was launched by the Indian government in 2021 and is intended to provide each citizen with a digital health ID.

ABHA is a health identification number composed of 14 digits and can be generated from Aadhaar cards or mobile numbers; it allows users to share their health records electronically with hospitals, clinics, insurance providers, etc.

What Are The Benefits Of ABHA?

This platform allows you to access all of your medical records, such as lab reports, prescriptions, and diagnoses.

Using the platform, you will be able to easily share your medical records with hospitals, clinics, and insurance companies.

In this manner, it will be easier for you to provide your medical records even if you are in a different city or state.

Additionally, this card is valid at AYUSH treatment facilities, which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathic treatments.

There is no cost associated with creating a unique ABHA for citizens.

Registration Documents Required By ABHA

When registering online for ABHA card, you are not required to submit any physical documents, however, you may need to provide the following information in order to receive your ABHA identification number.

Mobile number

Aadhar number

PAN number

Driving Licence number (only for generating an enrollment number)

How Do You Generate Your ABHA Card?

Here are the steps you need to follow to generate your Ayushman Bharat Health Account number.

Step 1: Access the official NDHM website or download and open the ABHA mobile application.

Step 2: Select the tab titled "Go to create my ABHA number ".

Step 3: Enter your driving license, Aadhaar or PAN number.

Step 4: A one-time password (OTP) will be emailed to the registered mobile number, which must be entered.

Step 5: Next, you will be asked to enter your mobile number and you will receive an OTP to verify your identity.

Step 6: After you have confirmed your mobile number, a National Health Authority form page will appear, which will require you to enter personal information such as your name, age, gender, email address, etc.

Step 7: Once you have submitted your responses, you will be able to download your ABHA ID. With that ID, you will be able to log in and use all the services offered by ABHA.

You can create your ABHA ID here.

How To Download ABHA Digital Health ID Card Online

Upon completing the registration process, you can download your ABHA digital health ID card. Here are the two simple steps needed to download your ABHA health card.

Step 1: Log in to your personal account on the NDHM official website or the ABHA mobile app.

Step 2: Locate your ABHA ID card and click the download button.

Why Do You Need To Create An ABHA Digital Health ID Card?

Keeping track of your medical history can be challenging when travelling to the hospital. It can also be a hassle to carry medical reports with you every time you visit the hospital. The ABHA digital health ID card eliminates these issues by storing all your medical information in one location.

As a result, medical professionals such as physicians and insurers may view your medical information instantly if you share your ID number with them.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 13:29 [IST]