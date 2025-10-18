Weekly Horoscope 2025 (19 - 25 October): What Each Zodiac Must Watch Out For This Week

A Doctor’s Fight Against Fake ORS: What You Should Know About Misleading Rehydration Drinks Health oi-Riny John

Here's some good news especially if you're a parent or take care of kids. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has finally put its foot down on sugary drinks being sold as "ORS." From now on, only products that meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards can use the ORS label.

This comes after eight years of persistence by Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, a pediatrician from Hyderabad. She noticed that many drinks labeled as ORS weren't actually helping kids stay hydrated, they made things worse.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

Who Is Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh?

Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh is a pediatrician from Hyderabad who has been advocating for child health and public safety for many years. She noticed that many drinks labeled as "ORS" were misleading and could put children at risk of dehydration. Through persistent effort including raising awareness, engaging with authorities, and filing public interest petitions she has played a key role in pushing for stricter regulations on ORS labeling in India. Her work has now led to a landmark decision by the FSSAI, ensuring that only medically approved rehydration solutions can use the ORS label.

What Is ORS And Why Should You Care?

ORS stands for Oral Rehydration Solution. It's a simple mix of salts and sugar that helps your body recover from dehydration something kids (and adults!) can easily get from diarrhea, vomiting, or even heat.

The key is balance. Too much sugar or not enough salts, and the solution won't work. That's why WHO-approved ORS is so important. It's cheap, easy to use, and literally life-saving when done right.

The Problem: Drinks That Pretend To Be ORS

Here's what was happening: some companies were labeling sugary drinks as ORS. Parents thought they were giving proper rehydration, but these drinks didn't have the right balance of salts and sugars. They could even make dehydration worse.

It's easy to see why people got confused-labels can be misleading, and when your child is sick, you want to do the right thing. That's exactly why Dr. Santosh took action.

Why This Is A Big Win For Consumers

This isn't just a win for rules, it's a win for all of us. Now:

You can trust that a drink labeled "ORS" actually works.

Kids are safer from sugary drinks that pretend to help.

It reminds us to read labels carefully and make informed choices.

Dr. Santosh's efforts show that one person's persistence can change public health for everyone.

Tips For Using ORS The Right Way

Here are a few practical tips you can use at home:

Only buy ORS that follows WHO standards.

Skip flavored or sugary drinks claiming to be ORS.

Follow the instructions on how much to give, especially for children.

Keep your child hydrated during diarrhea, vomiting, or heat-real ORS can save lives.

This FSSAI decision makes it easier for all of us to stay safe and make the right choices. So next time you reach for an ORS packet, you can be confident it's the real deal.