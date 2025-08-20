When Yuzvendra Chahal Wore A T-Shirt To Send A Message: 5 Celebrities Whose Tees Spoke Louder Than Words

Hartalika Teej 2025 Horoscope: Virgos Must Let Go Of Burden From Past, Taurus Will Have Financial Stability

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce has been drawing attention not only for the personal aspect but also for the cricketer's choice of outfit. During their court appearance, Chahal wore a T-shirt that read "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." In a recent podcast, Dhanashree reacted to it, saying she was shocked and emotional at that moment. Recalling how she was "howling" in court. She also remarked: "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai?".

Chahal isn't the only one to use fashion as a form of expression. Over the years, several Indian celebrities have worn statement T-shirts that sparked discussions whether playful, motivational, or deeply personal. Here are some memorable examples.

Anushka Sharma - "We Should All Be Feminists"

Anushka Sharma appeared on Vogue India's March 2017 cover wearing Dior's iconic T-shirt emblazoned with the words "We Should All Be Feminists." The slogan, originally popularised by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in her essay and TED Talk, had become a global rallying cry for gender equality.

By choosing this tee, Anushka joined a line of international celebrities including Natalie Portman and Rihanna who wore it as a sartorial statement. For Indian readers, seeing a mainstream Bollywood star embrace such a global feminist message on a leading fashion magazine cover added weight to the conversation about women's empowerment in India.

Rhea Chakraborty - "Let's Smash Patriarchy"

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty wore a black T-shirt with the words "Let's Smash Patriarchy" while arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office during the height of media frenzy around the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The slogan originated from a collaboration between The Souled Store and GiveHer5, an NGO focused on menstrual hygiene.

What might have otherwise been just a campaign tee became a viral image as it coincided with a moment when Rhea herself was being vilified in public discourse. The T-shirt quickly sold out again and ignited widespread discussion, some saw it as an act of defiance, others as a strong statement on women's rights and agency in India's deeply patriarchal structures.

John Abraham - "Motivate The Mind, The Body Will Follow"

John Abraham, often considered Bollywood's ultimate fitness icon, has frequently been spotted in motivational gym wear. Among his collection, one of his most noted picks is a black tee with the line: "Motivate the Mind, the Body Will Follow." The phrase reflects his long-standing fitness philosophy that discipline and mental resilience are the real driving forces behind physical transformation. For fans, this tee wasn't just fashion but also an extension of his identity: a man who lives and breathes fitness, encouraging his followers to push themselves beyond limits.

Ayushmann Khurrana - "Love Is Love"

During the promotions of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' in 2020 - a film centred around a same-sex love story - Ayushmann Khurrana wore a striking T-shirt with rainbow colours and the slogan "Love Is Love." The tee visually tied in with the Pride flag, amplifying the film's theme of LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility.

At a time when conversations around same-sex relationships in India were still finding mainstream recognition, Ayushmann's choice of outfit doubled as an act of solidarity. For audiences, it was proof that Bollywood could use its platform to normalise inclusivity and speak directly to younger, progressive viewers.

Karan Johar - "Nepo Baby"

Karan Johar, who has often been at the centre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood, stepped out for dinner with Gauri Khan wearing a bold white long-sleeved T-shirt that read "Nepo Baby." The phrase, which had gone viral in Hollywood as a way of calling out second-generation celebrity privilege, took on a special edge in India where Karan is regularly accused of promoting star kids through his films.

By wearing it, Karan appeared to own the label with humour and irony, showing a rare moment of self-awareness in an otherwise heated conversation. For many, the choice was more than fashion - it was a clever, tongue-in-cheek way of reclaiming the narrative around one of Bollywood's most controversial topics.

Celebrity fashion often sparks conversations, and Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt had already made headlines even before his wife Dhanashree's witty "WhatsApp kar deta" remark added a playful twist. From Anushka Sharma's simple picks to Rhea Chakraborty's bold statements, John Abraham's motivational slogans, Ayushmann Khurrana's message of inclusivity, and Karan Johar's witty "nepo baby" tee - each choice shows how a simple t-shirt can carry strong meaning. Whether playful, political, or personal, these fashion moments prove that casual wear can often say more than expected.