Women’s Day 2022: What Colour Should You Wear On This Special Day? Women Nikita K

Women's Day is a day to celebrate the power, dignity, strength and individuality that women hold all across the world. It is a day to not just celebrate but also to make it a point of remembering that everyone is equal irrespective of gender. Now, that is done, let's get to know what colour you can wear on this day!

Red:

We all know the colour red shows power! Dress up in all red to show your strength. You can go with a red shirt along with red pants but if that is too much then you can also pick a red shirt along with neutral coloured pants. If you want to give a feminine touch then try wearing a pleated skirt along with a t-shirt. All the women who love to wear traditional can go for a red coloured kurta and salwar, or dhoti style to rock the look on this day. Even a red coloured saree is something you can wear. Remember, this is your day and wear the outfit that makes you happy.

Green:

This is a peaceful colour that you can go with represents hope. You can try out wearing something in green and black because that looks very elegant. You can also go with a fusion wear by wearing a kurti with a pair of jeans and making it amazing. A classic green button down shirt along with trousers is a perfect way to celebrate this day.

Purple:

A colour like purple makes an impact. For doing so, you can take out the best pieces from your wardrobe and match it with this colour. You can go with prints, patterns, embroidery, designs that have purple in it or just wear an one piece of clothing item in that colour. It is a very strong colour that shines through and so you can get a jacket which has this colour and wear it for the day.

White:

It is a colour of purity and a white salwar suit is the best to wear. You can also go with some classic looking white blazer along with your outfit. White stands out in the crowd and it says sophistication loudly, so wear a white to define the power on this day. You can go with white on white jeans top, shirt and pants, top and skirt and kurta for this day.

Celebrate this International Women's Day with a smile on your face.

Image Credit: Pexels