Just In
Don't Miss
- News Would be foolhardy to impose sanctions on India: US Senator
- Finance Gold Rate Crossed $2024/oz In Spot Market:Russia Intensifies Shelling In Ukraine
- Movies Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan, Arshi Khan & Kajal Pisal On Why It Is Important To Celebrate Women’s Day
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy, Alana King star as Australia cruise past Pakistan
- Technology Google In Talks To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant: How Will It Benefit Users?
- Automobiles New Volkswagen Virtus Unveiled: Bigger Than Slavia
- Education CEED Result 2022 Declared At ceed.iitb.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Mizoram
Women’s Day 2022: What Colour Should You Wear On This Special Day?
Women's Day is a day to celebrate the power, dignity, strength and individuality that women hold all across the world. It is a day to not just celebrate but also to make it a point of remembering that everyone is equal irrespective of gender. Now, that is done, let's get to know what colour you can wear on this day!
Red:
We all know the colour red shows power! Dress up in all red to show your strength. You can go with a red shirt along with red pants but if that is too much then you can also pick a red shirt along with neutral coloured pants. If you want to give a feminine touch then try wearing a pleated skirt along with a t-shirt. All the women who love to wear traditional can go for a red coloured kurta and salwar, or dhoti style to rock the look on this day. Even a red coloured saree is something you can wear. Remember, this is your day and wear the outfit that makes you happy.
Green:
This is a peaceful colour that you can go with represents hope. You can try out wearing something in green and black because that looks very elegant. You can also go with a fusion wear by wearing a kurti with a pair of jeans and making it amazing. A classic green button down shirt along with trousers is a perfect way to celebrate this day.
Purple:
A colour like purple makes an impact. For doing so, you can take out the best pieces from your wardrobe and match it with this colour. You can go with prints, patterns, embroidery, designs that have purple in it or just wear an one piece of clothing item in that colour. It is a very strong colour that shines through and so you can get a jacket which has this colour and wear it for the day.
White:
It is a colour of purity and a white salwar suit is the best to wear. You can also go with some classic looking white blazer along with your outfit. White stands out in the crowd and it says sophistication loudly, so wear a white to define the power on this day. You can go with white on white jeans top, shirt and pants, top and skirt and kurta for this day.
Celebrate this International Women's Day with a smile on your face.
Image Credit: Pexels
- bollywood wardrobeOn International Women’s Day 2021, Rashami Desai Shares Thoughts On Empowerment And Flaunts Her Pink Dress
- make up tipsInternational Women’s Day 2021: New Generation Divas And Their Inspiring Makeup Game
- insyncInternational Women’s Day 2021: Google Doodle Highlights And Honours The Women’s Firsts
- womenInternational Women’s Day 2021: Know About The All-Women SWAT Team Of Delhi Police
- wellnessWomen’s Day 2021: Common Health Issues That Affect Women From Their 20s To 60s
- wellnessWomen’s Day 2021: Best And Healthy Foods For Women
- womenInternational Women’s Day 2021: Famous Quotes And Saying By Some Renowned Women
- diet fitnessExercise Tips For Women Over 40
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves She Is The Ultimate Heroine With These Three Dramatic Gowns
- fashion trendsInternational Women’s Day 2020: Top Jewellery Ideas That Can Make You Feel Empowered
- decorPantone Colour Of The Year 2022 Very Peri - 7 Interesting Ways To Incorporate It In Your Home
- fashion trendsFrom January To December, What Colour Outfit To Wear Based On Each Month's Weather?