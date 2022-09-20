Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour: White Navratri Outfit Ideas To Denote Purity And Innocence

White Lehenga & Contrast Choli Image: Pinterest No Navratri outfit is complete without a traditional chaniya or lehenga. Select a beautiful white lehenga that is detailed with threadwork, beads, mirrors, and more. To complement the white colour of the lehenga, wear a contrasting colour choli or blouse! While a short or elbow sleeves choli is a common choice, pick a long sleeve blouse for that intended change. Also, wear a statement belt to bring in a hint of contemporary style in your ethnic Navratri outfit!

White Peplum Top & Patchwork Lehenga Image: Pinterest Peplum tops may be termed as a contemporary fashion ensemble, but now even the ethnic or traditional attires are designed with this type of top under the label - the Peplum top or choli! Go for a peplum top that has some interesting detailing like mirror work or embroidery and pair it with printed or patchwork style lehenga. Patchwork lehengas are quintessential Gujrati or Marwari style and look festive-appropriate. Layer the Navratri outfit with a vibrant scarf or dupatta!

White Suit & Bandhani Dupatta Image: Pinterest A lovely white Punjabi suit and printed bandhani dupatta is a classic combination and so Navratri dress code approved. This go-to look remains a forever favorite and never seems to lose its popularity! While red and pink are the most preferred colour choices for printed bandhani dupattas or stoles, you can experiment with other interesting hues like shades of yellow, green, blue, or multicolour!

White Chikankari Dress Image: thesecretlabel Wish to go all pristine and serene? Then go for a white flared dress featuring lovely Chikankari work. This type of threadwork speaks for its intricacy and the finest craftsmanship! Accentuate the all-white Navratri outfit by wearing either lovely silver jewelry or vibrant boho pieces like threadwork choker, earrings, or bangles!

White Kurti & Contrast Jacket Image: Pinterest Choose a pristine white or off-white long Kurti and palazzo pants set. You can also opt for dhoti pants as well for that added ease and comfort. Now to add a bit of fun and drama to your white Navratri outfit, pick a lovely contrast jacket! A jacket featuring block print design, embroidery work, patchwork detailing, and more will help enhance the white outfit. So choose accordingly. Remember to keep it elevated with a vibrant contrast look!

White Short Kurti & Printed Skirt Image: Pinterest Opt for a short Kurti, top or even a casual shirt in white colour and team it up with a printed skirt. A white top and indigo blue skirt combo can look trendy and festive-approved! To accentuate the top & skirt look, you can add a statement belt or a lovely printed scarf as well. Also, go for statement jewelry pieces like earrings or a set of bangle bracelets to keep your Navratri look edgy and stylish!