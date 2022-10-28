Lupita Nyong'o Gives Angelic Impression In A Braided Dress At Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere Women Trupti Palav

The Oscar award recipient actress Lupita Nyong'o graced the purple carpet for the movie premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on October 26, in Los Angeles, California. She looked like an angel in a white cut-out dress that was a fine combination of chic and powerful!

Image: Instagram

Read below as we decode Lupita's purple carpet look for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie premiere:

Image: Instagram

Lupita looked glamorous and angelic in a white top and skirt set by the fashion house Balmain. Her one-shoulder crop top was designed to perfection with details like keyhole cut-outs and twisted straps. The full-length matching skirt featured a braided design in the middle and triangular shape cuts on the sides. The outfit silhouette had a fit and flare look which created an angelic, mermaid-like effect!

Image: Instagram

The Kenyan-Mexican actress chose an interesting set of accessories to complement the futuristic look. Lupita opted for diamond-encrusted stud earrings, bangle bracelets, and rings. Her nail art matched with the chosen pristine white ensemble.

Image: Instagram

The Academy Award-winning star flaunted a glossy makeup look that comprised black-silver smokey eyes, winged liner, blushed cheeks, and bold red lips. Her hair was styled in an updo bun elevated with white beads strings. But the most eye-catchy element of all accessories was the shell headpiece that had a lovely African influence to it!