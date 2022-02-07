Lata Mangeshkar: A Look At The Legendary Singer’s Iconic Sarees Women Nikita K

The queen of all hearts, singer of the century and everyone's favourite icon left all of us this Sunday, leaving behind a legacy for the young artists in India. While Lata Mangeshkar's voice was a work of art, her way of wearing an authentic Indian Saree showed elegance at all times.

She always had a crisp white coloured saree with a golden border and that is what defined her signature style. Whether she made public appearances, performed on stage or went to any award show, her style always remained the same and minimal. She wanted everyone to focus on her singing ability rather than judge her clothing attire. However, she still made statements with her sarees and the grace with which she wore handloom sarees was always on point with crisp pleats and that little design works on the border. Sometimes, her saree even had pastel colours like lavender to give a subtle hint of the trend to her classics. Her wardrobe had the finest collections of handloom sarees ready to be picked up for every occasion.

Lata Ji always wore her saree by draping it high around the neck and shoulder. She often opted for handloom sarees with minimal designs to maintain sophistication. She also loved diamonds and gold chains which could be spotted whenever she made appearances in the public. Her signature style included bindi, diamond earrings, chain and well-pleated hair. These simple little things that she carried defined the style and fashion that she maintained from the very start of her singing career. She was a well-known figure not only nationally but internationally.

The singer never really opted for extremely bright colours, instead, she loved to wear white sarees which had little pop of colour into them. She is truly the "Nightingale of the country" and had given the best works of her lifetime.

Image Credit: PTI