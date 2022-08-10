Just In
- 44 min ago Rakshabandhan Men’s Outfit Ideas: Fashion Cues From Bollywood Actors
- 52 min ago Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Huge Discounts And Offers On Exclusive And Stylish Home Appliances
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Spruce Up Your Kitchen With Upto 70% Off On Kitchen Appliances
- 2 hrs ago Simha Sankranti 2022: Date, History, Worship Method, Puja Rituals, Olgia Festival
Don't Miss
- News Sunderlal Bahuguna: From freedom fighter to Chipko movement leader
- Finance Healthcare Sector Stock Declares 12% Rise In Q1 Net Profit, Shares Dip
- Technology Raksha Bandhan 2022 Gift Ideas: Stylish Smartphones For Your Siblings
- Travel The Matterhorn: The Race To The Summit
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs 24.44 Lakh
- Sports WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave 2022 full match card announced
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Glory Shaini, Anchor Manjusha & Others to participate?
- Education NEET UG Answer Key 2022; Past Year Trends, Release Date And More
10 Fashion Hacks To Use If You Have Flabby Arms
There is nothing more beautiful than being comfortable in your own body. More power to body positivity! It has made us aware of ourselves and celebrates whichever shape and size we are born with. Turns out there is no such thing as a perfect body anymore. Every BODY is perfect!
But, sometimes we all feel that there are particular parts of our body we wish we could change. Take thick or flabby arms for instance. It can make one conscious of the extra fat accumulated on the arms and restrict one to wear the outfit of their choice (common thinking? Sleeveless only enhances flabby arms).
Of course, the same can be tackled with a healthy diet and exercise. But what if you want to flaunt an off-shoulder style when dealing with thick arms? And if there is no time left?
Image: Pinterest
The good part is you can enjoy wearing off-sleeved dresses even if you have bulged-up arms. Read more to know all the hacks you can use to wear clothes of your choice, divert the attention from thick arms, and make you look stunning:
Go for V-Neckline
Image: Pinterest
It's a simple shape but works in your favor especially when you are not so happy with the whole thick arms situation. The elongated neckline forms a flattering silhouette that helps accentuate the arms from shoulders down. For formal and casual wear, pick tops that feature a V neckline. Also, subtle detailing on the same works too!
Choose Semi-Transparent or Lace Sleeves
Image: Pinterest
For those with flabby arms, there is no reason to hide your arms in full sleeves all the time. Pick a top or dress with semi-transparent or lace sleeves. The same can balance the shape of your arms and allow you freedom from long sleeves. If stitching or tailor-made clothing is your choice, then even better. You can design an outfit as per your preference.
Ditch Broad, Loose Sleeves
Image: Meesho
Avoid weaning sleeves that appear too long. The reason is, that these are mostly stitched with a broader margin, especially around arms which can make arms look broader. Also, avoid wearing clothes with loose sleeves. Always prefer fitted sleeves that can add enhance your silhouette and flatters you the right way.
Flaunt Asymmetrical Tops
Image: Pinterest
Tops and tees crafted with asymmetrical style look chic and works great when you want the attention diverted from thick arms. Pick either a sleeveless or off-shoulder top that makes stunning casual wear!
3/4 Sleeves are Common But Perfect
Image: Amazon
Three-fourth sleeves are the go-to choice for both casual and formal attire. Tops, tees, or shirts with such sleeves look effortless and practical. A fun detailing like lace or gathered pleats looks adorable too.
Go for Broad Straps Blouses
Image: Elahe
If you have been avoiding wearing a sleeveless blouse with your favorite saree, it's time to let go of the arms-shyness. Because you can wear a stunning sleeveless blouse without having to worry about flabby arms.
Just ensure that it has broad straps, as it will divert the attention from the arms to the neckline. And there is no restriction on the color, fabric, and style as well. Choose a blouse, that brings out the best in you!
Wear a Necklace
Image: Jaypore
If wide shoulders are a matter of concern for you, camouflage the same by flaunting a chic neckpiece. A pearl string, boho choker looks best with plain attire. You can also pick tops or blouses with attractive embellishments to elevate the visual outlook of the outfit!
Look for Effortless Sweaters
Image: Lulus
Sweaters are mostly knitted or crafted with thick materials like wool. That's why it makes perfect sense to choose ones that don't look too fitted or tight. Go for either loose-fitting or dropped shoulder ones. They look great when teamed up with your favorite denim.
Invest in a Smart Blazer
Image: Pinterest
For formal wear, go for a blazer that is tailored to your body form. The sleeves should be comfortable and don't feel extra stuffy or suffocated. Go for coats or blazers with shoulder pads. The ideal length of the jacket should be till your waistline. And yes, you can of course wear a sleeveless top or tee underneath!
Accessories to the Rescue
Image: Urbanlibaas
If strapless or sleeveless is your choice, then wear a neckpiece, scarf, or any other accessory over the shoulder to divert the attention from the arms. You could also let your hair down to enjoy the ensemble of your choice!
- menIconic Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Passes Away At 84: Tribute
- bollywood wardrobeKoffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Nails Maternity Fashion in Black Off-Shoulder Gown!
- fashion8 Tote Bags That Make a Perfect Choice for Formal Look
- bollywood wardrobeBling It On - Be Inspired By Bollywood Divas' Silver Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeDisha Patani Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Glamorous Pictures
- fashionNational Handloom Day: Tiger Stripes Collection Chakradhara By Warp N Weft And WWF India
- fashionWardrobe Guide - Tips to Ace Trending Pleated Skirt Styles
- fashion trendsVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma And The Art Of Twinning: 4 Times The Power Couple Wore Matching Outfits
- fashion trendsIN PICS: Deepika Padukone And Her All-Black Sequined Saree Ooze Elegance!
- fashion trends4 Times Disha Patani Proved That She Is The Ultimate Fashion Diva For Gen Z!
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Rajkummar Rao Rocks Distressed Black Pantsuit For Anamika Khanna