Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Handloom sarees From Previous Budget Sessions Are Nothing But Impressive!

Union Budget 2019 Image: Pinterest For Union Budget 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with a golden saree. What's more? She chose to carry the conventional "bahi khata" instead of keeping the ledger papers in a briefcase. The budget papers were kept and neatly wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed over it.

Union Budget 2020 Image: Pinterest For Union Budget 2020, Nirmalaji opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a self-design pattern. The thin blue border of the saree added a chic contrast to the bright-hued saree. By flaunting the self-design or minimally patterned saree, the finance minister hinted at the "less is more" style statement!

Union Budget 2021 Image: Pinterest For the Union Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman chose the Pochampally saree which is from the specially of Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Her red and off-white hued silk saree featured a traditional Ikat pattern and the dark green border added a lovely contrast to the saree. She paired the traditional silk saree with a matching red blouse. Her poised demeanour added to the chosen ensemble!

Union Budget 2022 Image: Pinterest For Union Budget 2022, Mrs Sitharaman looked impressive in a maroon and rust handloom saree. The silver threadwork at the saree border added a lovely contrast to the silk saree. The Bomkai saree chosen by her is the speciality of the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. These silk sarees are mostly lightweight and available in soothing colours and traditional patterns. Bomkai sarees are in fact perfect for formal and occasional wear!