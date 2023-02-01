Just In
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Hyundai Installs 150kW DC Ultra-Fast Chargers On 2 Key Highways - 8 More To Follow
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit & Mandali For Claiming Sumbul Is Playing a Victim Card Post Nomination
- News Big relief for middle class, no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh
- Sports Usman Khawaja misses India Flight due to Visa Issues, Shares Hilarious Post on Social Media
- Finance Fiscal Deficit For 2023-24 Pegged At 5.9% Of GDP: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Education TANCET 2023 Registration Started; Know How to Apply
- Technology Instagram Creators Launch ‘Artifact’ News App; Here’s How It Works
- Travel Amazing New Restaurants in Bangalore to visit this year
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Handloom sarees From Previous Budget Sessions Are Nothing But Impressive!
Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister of India has always been applauded for her stupendous work in the finance domain. Since 2019, as she took charge as the finance minister of India, she is setting the required rules on each budget. Now, when it comes to her personal style, Nirmala Sitharaman is known for her beautiful handloom sarees. From her inspiring traditional attire, it is wise to say that, Nirmala Sitharaman believes in promoting handloom weaving and local artistry!
Image: Pinterest
We have curated some inspirational looks of Mrs Sitharaman wherein she has made a statement with an impressive six yards ensemble:
Union Budget 2019
Image: Pinterest
For Union Budget 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with a golden saree. What's more? She chose to carry the conventional "bahi khata" instead of keeping the ledger papers in a briefcase. The budget papers were kept and neatly wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed over it.
Union Budget 2020
Image: Pinterest
For Union Budget 2020, Nirmalaji opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a self-design pattern. The thin blue border of the saree added a chic contrast to the bright-hued saree. By flaunting the self-design or minimally patterned saree, the finance minister hinted at the "less is more" style statement!
Union Budget 2021
Image: Pinterest
For the Union Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman chose the Pochampally saree which is from the specially of Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Her red and off-white hued silk saree featured a traditional Ikat pattern and the dark green border added a lovely contrast to the saree. She paired the traditional silk saree with a matching red blouse. Her poised demeanour added to the chosen ensemble!
Union Budget 2022
Image: Pinterest
For Union Budget 2022, Mrs Sitharaman looked impressive in a maroon and rust handloom saree. The silver threadwork at the saree border added a lovely contrast to the silk saree. The Bomkai saree chosen by her is the speciality of the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. These silk sarees are mostly lightweight and available in soothing colours and traditional patterns. Bomkai sarees are in fact perfect for formal and occasional wear!
Union Budget 2023
Image: Pinterest
For Union Budget 2023, the Finance Minister wore a red and black combo Irkal silk saree. The traditional temple border in black added a perfect blend of classic and contemporary design elements. The floral woven pattern in white-silver threads looked intricate and defined Indian craftsmanship at its finest!
- bollywood wardrobeTara Sutaria’s Monochrome Monokini Look
- womenDoja Cat's Faux Mustache And Beard Look Reads Quirky At PFW 2023, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeHuma Qureshi's Monochrome Outfit Is All About Acing Casual Chic Style, Pics!
- menMen’s Fashion Week 2023: Hermès To Kenzo, Fashion Brands Showcase Versatility At Paris
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Ali Bhatt, Ace The Art Of Bandhani Outfits Styling Like B-Town Beauties
- women fashionKylie Jenner's Black Bodycon Dress With Lion Head At Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Is A Head Turner, Pics!
- women fashionDoja Cat's Red Crystal Outfit At The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Equals Quirky And Eclectic, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeAtlantis The Royal Launch: Gauri Khan, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, And More Dazzle On The Red Carpet, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan's Golden Black Saree Is The Perfect Example Of Voguish; Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Striped Co-Ord Outfit Echoes Monochrome Style Loud And Clear, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeNora Fatehi’s Black And White Gown Look Is All About Experimenting With Monochrome Trend, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMasaba Gupta’s Ranicore Saree Is All Things Sassy And Bossy, Pics!