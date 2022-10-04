Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up To 80% Off On Festive Jewellery! Women Amritha K

Splurge on studs, earrings, oxidised silver floral drops and more this festive season with Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With Up To 80% Off on Festive jewellery, it's time to fill up your jewellery boxes.

You name it, they (amazon) got it! Bag these before the sale runs out.

1. Butterfly-Shaped Studs

SOHI's butterfly-inspired earrings are easy to style and comfortable to wear, and they can easily be paired with other jewellery pieces or worn alone. Avoid water, perfumes, and sprays. Keep your handmade jewellery in a flat box.

Get it here.

2. Zaveri Pearls Earrings

The Zaveri Pearls are ethnic and look great with traditional outfits. These pearl ruby dangle & drop earrings have been seen on major television serials. Keep your jewellery in a zip lock bag or an airtight pouch, keep it out of the water, perfume, and other chemicals, and clean it with a soft cloth.

Get it here.

3. Voylla Oxidised Silver Floral Drop

With its Premium Quality Material, this set of earrings from Voylla will last for years. It would make a great valentine's, birthday, or anniversary present for your loved ones. Don't touch it with water and organic chemicals, like perfume sprays. Don't store it in velvet boxes, and keep it airtight.

Get it here.

4. American Diamond Studded Triangular Necklace Set

With hand-crafted design for contemporary, stylish, trendy & stunning look and premium rhodium plating for a long-lasting finish. Zeneme offers a wide range of unique shapes/combos for women. Each piece comes with a unique gift box perfect for birthdays, wedding anniversaries, etc.

Get it here.

5. Brass Gold Plated and American Diamond Necklace Set

Ratnavali Jewels necklace set is an excellent way to get that Bollywood Diva vibe and can easily be worn anywhere. This necklace set is easy to wear, light in weight, and will give you a pos and fancy look. It is a traditional necklace set that will compliment any Indian outfit. Package Contents: 1 necklace set with chain and 1 pair of earrings.

Get it here.

6. Zaveri Pearls Green Beads Kundan Set

A popular jewellery trend these days is the choker necklace set. Chokers have always been a favourite necklace style for ethnic Indian jewellery, from wedding dresses to festive looks. This wedding season, chokers are all the rage - so get yourself this beautiful piece from Zaveri Pearls today!

Get it here.

7. Zaveri Pearls Pink & Green Kundan Set

This wedding season, chokers are the way to go. And with Zaveri Pearls, you can never go wrong. They're the way to go from giving a whole and heavy look to keeping it soft and minimalistic. Always keep your jewellery in a jewellery box to avoid damage. Keep water, sprays, and perfumes away from your jewellery. Wipe it with a soft cloth after every use.

Get it here.

8. Floral Kundan Pearl Studded Mathapatti

I Jewels presents an exclusive Pearl kundan bridal matha patti inspired by red carpet looks and can be worn with any outfit suitable for weddings, festive or traditional occasions. Gold-plated, handcrafted floral beaded Kundan hairband for women. It is made from high-quality metal alloys that are made by international standards. Therefore, it is pretty gentle on the skin.

Get it here.

9. Gold Plated Floral Minakari Gold Plated Floral Minakari

A gold imitation Rajasthani dulhan Mathapatti Sheeshphool with tikka and matching earrings from The Opal Factory. Modelled after red carpet looks, this jewellery set looks great with many outfits, whether a wedding, a festival, or even a formal occasion. The packaging is clean and handcrafted.

Get it here.

10. Zaveri Pearls Hathphool

There is nothing more elegant and trendy than this bracelet from Zaveri Pearls. This bracelet from Zaveri Pearls is a must-have in every fashionista's wardrobe. Match this bracelet with an ethnic outfit for the perfect look.

Get it here.