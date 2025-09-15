Who Wore What At The Emmys 2025? Here Are The 5 Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks!

The Story Of Maa Kushmanda: The Goddess Who Created The Universe With Her Smile

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles was a night of television triumphs, but it was the fashion on the red carpet that truly captured the spotlight. Celebrities arrived in show-stopping ensembles, turning the event into a visual feast of glamour, elegance, and daring style. From bold, edgy looks to timeless, classic gowns, the stars of the evening made their presence felt not only through their performances but also through their fashion choices. Among all the stunning appearances, five looks stood out as the most striking, setting the tone for red carpet trends and leaving a lasting impression on fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Jenna Ortega In Givenchy

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/televisionacad/

Jenna Ortega made a show-stopping appearance in a diamond-encrusted Givenchy ensemble. Her halter-style top, adorned with oversized jewels, paired with a sleek black skirt featuring a daring high slit, perfectly balanced sophistication with edge. Vogue hailed her look as one of the night's defining fashion moments, cementing her status as a red carpet star.

Selena Gomez In Custom Louis Vuitton

Selena Gomez exuded timeless elegance in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a dramatic sweeping train. Complemented by ruby and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co., her look radiated regal glamour. The gown combined classic sophistication with a modern touch, making Gomez one of the most talked-about stars of the evening.

Sydney Sweeney In Oscar De La Renta

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/televisionacad/

Sydney Sweeney embraced Old Hollywood charm in a strapless red Oscar de la Renta gown. The sweetheart neckline and flowing skirt evoked cinematic elegance, while delicate diamond jewelry added sparkling finesse. Her ensemble was a perfect homage to classic Hollywood style, earning her a standout moment on the red carpet.

Aimee Lou Wood In Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/televisionacad/

Making her Emmy debut, Aimee Lou Wood wore a pale pink strapless Alexander McQueen gown. Its dramatic train and visible red strapless bra conjured the imagery of delicate rose petals, while matching pink pumps completed the look. Romantic, striking, and confident, her ensemble was a fresh and memorable statement.

Lisa (BLACKPINK) In Lever Couture

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/televisionacad/

Lisa from BLACKPINK captivated the audience in a dramatic Lever Couture gown. Paired with sparkling heels, the ensemble blended Cinderella-inspired elegance with modern flair. With intricate detailing and a regal presence, Lisa's look became one of the most photographed and talked-about of the evening.

The 2025 Emmy Awards reminded the world that red carpet fashion is an art form in itself. Jenna Ortega's edgy sophistication, Selena Gomez's timeless elegance, Sydney Sweeney's Old Hollywood charm, Aimee Lou Wood's romantic debut, and Lisa's modern fairy-tale allure each told a story through style. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the night celebrated individuality, confidence, and the creative power of fashion. These five looks set a high bar for future red carpets, proving that memorable style is about more than just the dress-it's about presence, personality, and the boldness to stand out.