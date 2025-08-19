Love Bite On Your Neck? Quick Beauty, Fashion Hacks To Hide It Before Parents Or Colleagues Notice Anything!

School Holiday On August 19 Across India: Which States Declared It And What Were The Reasons?

What Sets Manika Vishwakarma Apart As Miss Universe India 2025? Discover Her Story Beyond The Crown Fashion Riny John

The stage glittered in Jaipur on 18 August 2025, where beauty, talent, and intellect came together at the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025. The night ended with a spectacular moment as Manika Vishwakarma, representing Rajasthan, was crowned the new queen. She received the crown from outgoing titleholder Rhea Singha, amid thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

The competition was intense, with dazzling performances from contestants across the country. After rounds of evening gowns, traditional wear, and a thought-provoking Q&A session, Manika emerged as the clear favourite. Her confident answer in the final round struck a chord with both the judges and the audience, sealing her victory. Alongside her, Tanya Sharma, Mehak Dhingra, and Amishi Kaushik were announced as the first, second, and third runners-up respectively.

Now, with the crown on her head and a nation behind her, Manika will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in Thailand this November.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/crownandglamour

From Rajasthan To The National Stage

Manika hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently lives in Delhi. A final-year student of Political Science and Economics, she has balanced academics with her passion for art, culture, and advocacy. Before winning the national crown, she earned the title of Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024, paving her way to the bigger stage.

An Artist At Heart

Beyond the runway, Manika is a trained classical dancer and an accomplished painter. Her work has been recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts, showcasing her as a young woman with not just beauty but creative depth.

Advocacy And Social Impact

One of Manika's standout contributions is her initiative Neuronova, a platform she founded to reshape conversations around neurodivergence. Through it, she advocates for viewing ADHD not as a disorder but as a unique cognitive strength. Her work reflects a strong commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, values that resonate far beyond the pageant stage.

Representing India Beyond The Crown

Manika has also represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an international initiative supported by the Ministry of External Affairs. Her ability to merge diplomacy, culture, and social causes makes her a well-rounded representative for the Miss Universe platform.

A Crown With Meaning

While the evening in Jaipur was dazzling with sequins and lights, it was Manika's journey that truly made the moment memorable. Her confidence in the final round, combined with her dedication to education, art, and advocacy, won hearts nationwide.

Manika Vishwakarma's win is the story of a young woman who bridges intellect, artistry, and activism. As she steps onto the global stage at Miss Universe 2025, she carries not only a crown but also the hopes of millions who see in her a modern representative of India's beauty, strength, and compassion.