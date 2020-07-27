Zindagi Gulzar Hai Actress Sanam Saeed Gives Us Cues On How To Keep Dupatta Belted Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed regularly updates her followers with her fashionable looks. Be it traditional outfits or western numbers, the actress knows how to slay it in style. Recently, she gave us a dupatta goal of the day. With her ethnic suit, she taught us how to keep dupatta in check and particularly whilst doing work. Well, we felt that this look of hers should be surely decoded.

So, Sanam Saeed, who has also acted in the movie, Cake, wore a suit that was from Republic Womenswear. Her suit was from the unstitched collection Vaada. Her suit featured modern motifs and was accentuated by nuanced tailoring. It was a contemporary number, which consisted of a sleeveless kurta with an open slit. Her kurta was splashed in the light and dark shades of blue. The kurta was also upped by intricately-done nature-inspired embellishments. She teamed her kurta with a pair of white palazzo pants that were subtly done.

Now speaking about her dupatta, it was the same shade as her kurta and enhanced by waves-like cut. The dupatta was light and she draped her dupatta on one side of the shoulder. Since, the dupatta was belted, Sanam was able to keep it intact without her dupatta slipping away and we thought it is a wonderful idea. She paired her ensemble with embellished pumps. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Sanam Saeed's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sanam Saeed's Instagram