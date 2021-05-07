Flashback Friday: When Lady Diana Wore Yellow Overalls And How The Outfit Was Reimagined In The Crown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Lady Diana's fashion was perceptive, and intriguing at the same time. Her outfits commanded attention and she is one of the leading fashion icons in the world. Her fashion is relevant and timeless. She gained much appreciation for glamorous fashion like the 'slip dress' at Met Gala, 'Frou Frou' dress that she wore for the first formal engagement event with Prince Charles, and the 'revenge dress' after her separation with Prince Charles (when he confessed his love for Camilla Parker - now the Duchess of Cornwall). However, Diana's casual and unassuming fashion was also quite interesting. For instance, The Princess of Wales' Black Sheep sweater - a simple sweater with a hidden meaning became popular. Similarly, her casual yellow overalls also received a lot of media attention, as she effortlessly carried it. Today, in our Flashback Friday story, we will be talking about her yellow overalls and how it was interpreted in the Netflix series, The Crown.

Picture Courtesy: Getty/Anwar Hussein

Before we decode her yellow-hued outfit, you would be interested to know when Lady Diana wore this pair of overalls. So, Diana wore the particular yellow overalls a few weeks before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. She wore these yellow overalls to a polo match at Windsor Great Park. Her overalls were plain yellow-hued and structured and she teamed her overalls with a printed yellow and pink floral top that went well with her overalls. She paired her ensemble with wedges, which were accentuated by pink and white hues. Diana accessorised her look with gold bangles and a pair of shades. Lady Diana looked simply stunning in her outfit.

Picture Source: A Still From The Crown/Netflix

In The Crown - a popular Netflix series, this outfit was reimagined in the season 4, where Emma Corrin played the role of Lady Diana. However, Emma Corrin didn't wear the yellow overalls outfit to the polo match but for a scene, where she has an impromptu meeting with Prince Charles, played by Josh O' Connor. While she wore the yellow overalls for the series but her styling was done a bit differently. Emma paired her overalls with a beige floral cardigan - which was a surprising addition. So, are you inspired by Lady Diana's overalls fashion? Let us know that.

Cover Picture Courtesy: Getty/Anwar Hussein