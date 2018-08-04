Vogue Wedding Show 2018: The Bridal Wear Lessons That We Learnt On The Day One

A little traditional and a lot free-willed, this is what ace designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Anita Dongre, and others want modern brides to look like. And most importantly, they want the brides to look the best version of themselves. On the first day of Vogue Wedding Show 2018, which took place at Taj Palace in New Delhi, the designers clearly articulated that.

We got to see a lot of diversity in terms of bridal wear under one roof. We were stunned and got numerous wedding outfit ideas. A lot of inspiration came from florals, architectural, and vibrant hues on the first day.

Contemporary brides are perceptive and women today can't be put into a box, particularly when it comes to dressing game. While some like it quirky, others like it muted, and there are still others, who like embellishment and a bit of vintage touch. And at this wedding exhibition, there was something for every type of bride.

Apart from D-Day wears, a lot of cocktail dresses also ruled the day. We picked up the following trend lessons from the day one of the Vogue Wedding Show:

1. Don't Ditch Vibrant Hues

Muted shades or white colour might be dominating the wedding market today but designers like Tarun Tahiliani made a strong case with classic bright colours. His muse Diana Penty graced the occasion for him and was dressed in a metallic shiny golden and eye-catching pink outfit. She looked magnificent and well, vibrancy certainly made an impact.

2. A Regal Look Can Make You Stand Apart

Vintage look can transform you and make you look distinctive. So, be it a floral or an embellished ethnic outfit, you can always make it look regal with slight tweaks. For instance, you can cover your head with dupatta sans the veil and let it cascade on the front and hold it gently. Also, if you can team it up with emerald neckpieces and a maang-tikka or haathphool, it can truly give you a royal touch.

3. Cocktail Dresses Are Better When Structural

The worst kind of cocktail attires are those, which are balloon-shaped and flared. Cocktail events typically are about western looks and if you wear something razor sharp-edged and architectural, it can truly make a difference.