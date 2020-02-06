Valentine Week: Top 20 Outfit Ideas For Women To Make Rose Day Very Special Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Roses are red and sky is blue, and we have 20 awesome rose-inspired outfits for you. Ahead of Valentine's Day, we have the Valentine Week that begins on February 7 before the main day comes on February 14. There are a number of special days in the Valentine Week, starting with Rose Day on February 7. Come the Rose Day and we expect a bouquet of roses from our partner, don't we? But you can also surprise your partner by sporting rose-inspired outfits and getting a sensual and fresh look.

Also, for those of you, who are single, can celebrate the rose day by wearing a rose-patterned attire. Now, it is not necessary that you wear a short cute rose-printed dress only on this day; there are a number of designers and brands today, who have incorporated rose patterns on myriad ensembles like saris and fusion ones.

So, our curation is not limited to just western number, we have in fact expanded our list and included Indo-western and traditional rose outfits. Adding to that, we have some abstract and dark rose numbers too because not all of you would want that typical short cute rose-patterned outfit. So, presenting you the best ensembles for Rose Day.

1. Vintage Rose Dress

Starting from an unconventional number, something like this rose-patterned dress by Miu Miu will definitely make you look a class apart. Like Kangana Ranaut, you can sport this old-school dress and spruce up your look with pearl set to give your look a vintage touch.

2. Dress With Roses And Other Blooms

You can also invest in a dress like this from Song of Style. The dress feature rose-patterns with other white blooms and such a floral dress can make you look vibrant. So, this kind of a dress is perfect for those, who don't want their outfit to be all about roses.

3. Rose-Adorned Skirt

Suppose you just have a skirt with rose patterns, like this one by celebrated designer Nachiket Barve, you can team it with a shirt or a blouse. You can actually create a contrast here by teaming a rose-patterned skirt with a plain top. Also, go light on the jewellery.

4. Leather Rose Jacket

Now your attire doesn't have to all about roses! You can very well, team your skirt with a rose-patterned leather jacket to give your look an edgy touch. This jacket by Oscar de la Renta is ideal for those, who want some dramatic rose outfit.

5. Or A Subtle Rose Jacket

If jacket is on your mind but you don't want something dramatic, you can actually go for a more subtle shade and rose patterns like this one by Payal Pratap. Team it with a red skirt and you will look amazing as ever.

6. Traditional Indian Outfit

Yes, not all of us want to don western outfits, some of us are more likely to wear something ethnic. So, if want to wear a traditional number, you can wear a pretty kurti like this one by Gopi Vaid with rose patterns on it. You can either team it with pyjamis or jeans.

7. Breezy Long Dress

A breezy long dress is perfect for those who want to keep it light and simple. If you wear an Anita Dongre dress as shown in the picture, not only would you feel relaxed and look different but it will also exude fusion vibes.

8. Grand Rose-Inspired Gown

For those of you planning on attending a grand ballroom event with your loved one on the Rose Day in Valentine Week, this Richard Quinn gown is ideal for you. Peppered with red roses, this gown will make you look breathtaking on the very special day.

9. Rose Top Or Rose Skirt

See either wear a rose-adorned skirt ot top but don't wear the two together as it would be way too overwhelming. This photoshoot of Prints by Radhika clearly shows how you can team rose top or rose skirt with plain complementing blouse or skirt/pants.

10. Statement Rose Dress

Yes, our attention went to the glittering rose pattern on the model's white skirt. So, even if you have an attire with a small rose pattern, it is okay. So, if you are looking forward to celebrating Rose Day on February 7, this statement attire by Gauri & Nainika is a big yes.

11. Belted Rose Dress

So, you can also flaunt a gorgeous rose dress like this one by Alcoolique and pair it with a black-hued belt or any other-hued belt, depending on the colour of the dress. A belt would be a brilliant addition if your dress is flowy.

12. Super Vibrant Jumpsuit

You can actually move on from dresses and buy some jumpsuit instead. Like jumpsuits are really trending these days and this multi-hued rose-perfect jumpsuit from All Things Mochi. Accessorise this dress with a dainty neckpiece and wear either platform heels or flat sandals.

13. Structured Jumpsuit

If you are jumping on the idea of wearing a rose-inspired jumpsuit, you can even go for structured number like this one from Black Halo. If the pants of your jumpsuit are tailored and straight, you can team your jumpsuit with pencil heels too.

14. Dark Rose Dress

Yeah, not all of you look forward to pretty pink or typical red roses dress. So, if you are one of those, who like something unique and unorthodox, this dark-hued rose dress is just perfect for you. Such a dress can be paired with black boots.

15. Layered Rose Dress

A few of us don't like straightforward outfits. On the contrary, we like to make our dressing up experience unique by layering. So, let Half Full|Curve teach you how to layer it right. Our suugestion is that you should definitely buy their rose jacket.

16. Casual Yet Classy Attire

If you want something casual yet classy rose-inspired outfit, this one by Lina Mane is ideal for you. Accentuated by multi-hued rose patterns and contrasted by white sash, this attire will help you stand apart from the crowd.

17. Dinner Date Rose Dress

Looking forward to dinner date on Rose Day? If yes, this flirty yet sophisticated dress by Markarian is ideal for Rose Day date. Enhanced by subtle rose patterns and muted hue, this dress with knotted sleeves can make you feel gorgeous.

18. Rose-Inspired Subtle Saree

This saree is made for those, who actually want to celebrate Rose Day in a traditional wear other than a kurti or Punjabi suit. Yes, if instead of western dresses, you sport this rose-inspired subtle saree by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, you will definitely make him go weak in the knees!

19. Rose-Inspired Dramatic Saree

But if you are one of those who loves dramatic outfits, this rose-inspired saree by Sabyasachi is one for you. With flaming rose blooms, this sari is inspiring and perfect for date nights. If you are planning on wearing this saree, keep your jewellery light.

20. And Finally, A Cute Rose Dress!

If you want to keep classics alive, this cute rose dress of Sunny Leone's by Nitya Bajaj is perfect. Yes, red sandals like what Sunny wore would be perfect with this dress. You can keep your makeup light but make sure you wear a ponytail.

So, which rose-inspired outfit will you choose for this Rose Day? Let us know that.