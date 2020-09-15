US Open 2020 Champion, Naomi Osaka’s Fashion Game Is Strong Too; Take A Look Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Naomi Osaka, now a two-time US Open champion, posed with her trophy recently. Naomi defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets and with this, she won three Grand Slam titles. Naomi Osaka from Japan, who had been spreading awareness regarding the Black Lives Matter with her masks, took to her Instagram handle to post her picture in an orange dress. She also wore a headscarf with her dress and we have decoded this look for you. However, apart from her dress, we have also written about her sweater look, which caught our attention.

Talking about her dress first, we loved her orange short dress for it was vibrant and she did her styling so meticulously. The tennis player with the second US Open trophy in her hand also wore a scarf and her jewellery game was strong too. So, Naomi Osaka's orange dress was off-shouldered and made a strong case for ruffle outfits. The dress featured short bell sleeves and interesting patterns. Her dress was asymmetrical and perfect for afternoon parties.

She accessorised her look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece, which upped her stylish look. She also wore dainty studs and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The multi-hued scarf was beautifully tied and it definitely spruced up her look. The curly tresses completed her look. Well, not only her dress wowed us, but we also loved her Tupac (2Pac) sweater a lot. It was grey-hued with the graphic print of the late legendary rap singer, Tupac Shakur. It was the iconic sweater that she wore and teamed with her shorts and sports shoes. Her mask fashion was on point and in the frame was also her sister, Mari Osaka, who wore a grey and blue top and pyjama set.

So, what do you think about Naomi Osaka's fashion game? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Naomi Osaka's Instagram