Urvashi Rautela Makes Cannes Red Carpet Debut In All-White Gown; PICS And All About Her Look Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has always made India proud at every stage of her life. The actress never fails to captivate audiences with her scintillating features. She has been steadily ascending the success ladder ever since she arrived in Bollywood. The beauty queen has always made India proud on global platforms. Now the actress has wowed all at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with her look!

Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival when she attended the screening of the film Final Cut (Coupez!).

Urvashi Rautela's White Gown

She picked a pristine white gown from the shelves of international designer Tony Ward Couture. The one-sided shoulder gown also had a minimal design of garland over the waist and at the shoulder. The gown had a long train of tulle. Mohieb Dahabieh was the style architect for her look.

Accessories

Talking about the accessories, Urvashi opted for a hoop-heavy design, earrings, and bracelets, and rings by Messika Paris.

Hair and Makeup

Urvashi went with subtle makeup but with perfect shaped eyebrows and perfect blush along with blood-red lip-shade with her tresses tied up in a bun which went off amazingly with the entire couture. She posed with all elegance and confidence and made all her admirers go insane with her stunning look and her adorable smile.

With her look Urvashi seemed like she was floating in a cloud of tulle on the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival 2022.

Urvashi Rautela will soon unveil the poster of her multilingual film 'The Legend" at the Indian Pavillion of Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Urvashi Rautela's New Projects

Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. She also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone in a project to be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

Urvashi will also soon be seen in the Jio Studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller Black Rose, based on The Merchant of Venice.

She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela has signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.