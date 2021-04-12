Fresh Beginnings! Ace Your Regional Look This New Year With Exquisite Kalyan Jewellers Jewellery Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Grandeur and magnificence are often associated with the festivals in the Indian subcontinent and most of the festivals in India generally begin with the New Year (no, not the 1st Jan New Year). On the contrary, the Indian New Year, celebrated in April, is symbolised by the harvesting season or springtime - the fresh beginnings, and the diverse cultural landscape of the country beckon different customs and celebrations. During the New Year in India, while mango leaves and marigolds form essentials when it comes to decoration, the jewellery is what people use as an adornment with their outfits. It can be said that jewellery more than often captures the essence of the New Year in India, which is celebrated in different parts with unique names. For instance, dressed in a rich Nauvari saree, green and gold bangles with classic nath and Kolhapuri saaj are what a woman celebrating Gudi Padwa (New Year in Maharashtra) would wear but for a Punjabi woman dressed in bright yellow Patiala suit, the choice of jewellery for Baisakhi (New Year in Punjab) can be an exquisite kundan-polki set. So, with Indian new year around the corner, we are sure you would want to spruce up your festive look but this New Year, we can help you ace the regional look with particular jewellery pieces.

Gudi Padwa: The Maharashtrian Look

Gudi Padwa is the New Year celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. It will be celebrated on 13 April this year and the festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of spring. The festival is celebrated in accordance with the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The auspicious festival is marked by regional Gudhi flags, floral festooning, silver and copper vessels, and grand processions. But the festival is made even more resplendent by women, who wear traditional nauvari or paithani silk sarees in the shades of purple, greens, and more. But more than the silk sarees, what gives the devotees a traditional Konkani or Marathi look is the jewellery they sport. If you are planning on celebrating Gudi Padwa, you'll need the following jewellery:

Green And Gold Glass Bangles

While gold is a significant metal in the Indian cultural history, green hue is important in Maharashtra for it symbolizes fertility and prosperity. So, wear layers of green glass bangles with one gold bangle each at the beginning and end.

The Half Moon Shape Nath

A nath is what mostly gives a woman a defining Maharashtrian look. Shaped like a half-moon, the regional nath is available in various styles but this Gudi Padwa, accentuate your look with a pearl-adorned and gemstones-studded nath. You can find such naths at Kalyan Jewellers.

Thushi Necklaces

With jewellery heritage of Peshwas in perspective, you should certainly opt for a thushi necklace, which is peculiar to the Maharashtra's Kolhapur region. The necklace is like a choker, where gold beads are joined together and studded with stones like rubies and emeralds, and sometimes with even pearls. You can also wear a Chandrakor thushi, which has a long pipe-like design instead of beads.

Haars

Thushi chokers can be paired with haars (long necklaces) in order to nail the Marathi look. Among the most famous haars is Lakshmi Haar, which consists of a gold coins with motifs of Goddess Lakshmi. To make it festival specific, opt for Jondhale Haar, which is made of beads mirroring jowar grains. For the flower-lovers, Champakali Haar resembling jasmine buds, can be sported on Gudi Padwa.

Kudya and Bugadi

As far as ear adornment is concerned, you can sport a kudya - pearls arranged in floral pattern with gold base. You can also wear bugadi - an ear clip made of gold and pearls. But these days, jhumkas are also quite popular and worth an investment.

Vaaki

If armlet is your comfort wear, vaaki - the traditional armlet can also be worn to ace the Marathi look on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Vaaki is made of gold and studded with gemstones.

Ambada Veni Phool

If you are planning on making a bun hairdo on Gudi Padwa, make sure you adorn it with crescent-shaped Ambada Veni Phool, which is the traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, crafted in gold and enhanced by gemstones.

Poila Baisakh: The Bengali Look

Celebrated on the 15 April, Poila or Pahela Baisakh is the festival celebrated to mark the first month of the Bengali calendar. The festival is marked by grand melas or fairs and merriment and prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh. One of the major festivals of West Bengal, Poila Baisakh is accompanied by rangolis, folk songs, and theatre performances. While men dress in traditional dhoti-kurtas, the ladies generally wear Garad sarees - the white and red-bordered sarees. But these days, women can be seen sporting other hues such as pink, yellow, and more. However, what remains constant is the gold jewellery but Bengali culture has its own significant jewellery pieces, with which you can ace the Bengali look this Poila Baisakh.

Kaan Balas And Filigree Jhumkas

As the name suggests, kaan balas are the round bangle-shaped traditional earrings that Bengali women wear on auspicious occasions. Apart from kaan balas and depending on the outfit, you choose to wear, you can also opt for filigree-work jhumkas, which West Bengal is famous for. The filigree jhumkas can come studded with gemstones and feature intricate motifs.

Chik And Paati Haar

If you want to give your festive look, a maximalist spin, you should definitely opt for chik. Chik, which is a gold choker holds great relevance in the Bengali culture. Often accentuated by gemstones, chik can incorporate techniques including enamelling and filigree. Paati haar can also be worn, which is an intricately-carved flat piece of jewellery and is quite popular during Poila Baisakh.

Jui Haar

A handcrafted jasmine-garland-like haar called jui haar can also be accompanied with chik and Paati Haar, which will you help you give a complete look and moreover, if your outfit is minimal, you can spruce it up with layered neckpieces.

Churs

An elaborate bangle with a clasp and meticulously-done motifs called churs is also what a Bengali lady adorn herself with on festivals. You should definitely include churs in your jewellery box if you want to look like a traditional Bengali lady and Kalyan Jewellers offers a wide variety of churs.

Shaakha Pola

Along with the chur, you can also wear the Bengal region-specific Shaakha Pola, which are the coral red and white coloured bangles infused in gold base.

Tiklis

A maangtikka can elevate your look particularly if you have a middle-parted hairdo. Tiklis are Bengali maangtikka, which are highlighted by intricate motifs, tassles, and gemstones.

Ugadi: The Kannada And Telugu Look

Ugadi is the New Year festival of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and the festival will be celebrated on April 13 this year. Mango leaves decoration and colourful rangolis are the highlight of the festival. And sweet and savory, Pachadi is the festive food that Ugadi incorporates. It is also the festival, where women are dressed in their traditional best. Draped in temple motifs-adorned silk sarees, Ugadi is also when ladies invest in jewellery. We have listed essential jewellery for you if you are planning on celebrating Ugadi.

Haaram

Haaram is worn both in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Ugadi festival. Haaram is a long and sleek multi-layered chain, enhanced by intricate designs. Pathakala Haaram is a six-layered chain with a traditional pendant studded with gemstones and diamonds. You can definitely invest in a haaram for this Ugadi.

Saatlada

When in Andhra Pradesh, you can also purchase Saatlada, which is an important neckpiece. Saatlada is a seven-layered pearl neckpiece and each layer has a pendant accentuated by diamonds and gemstones.

Mavinakayi Addigai

Gemstone jewellery hold popularity in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and if you want to ace the Ugadi look in Karnataka, you should buy a delicate necklace called Mavinakayi Addigai. This necklace features mango-shaped motifs with gemstone motifs such as pearls, rubies, and emeralds. Brands like Kalyan Jewellers have a wide variety of Mavinakayi Addigai.

Vaddanam And Navilu Daabu

A part of temple jewellery, a waistband is often what will give you an Ugadi look. Vaddanam, which is worn in Andhra Pradesh, is highlighted by handcrafted images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. Similarly, Navilu Daabu is worn in Karnataka, and it is enhanced by temple designs and red stones.

Kadiyum And Guruvina Kada

Kadiyum are the type of bangles worn in Andhra Pradesh and this Ugadi, you can wear kadiyum engraved with the image of Goddess Lakshmi or two lions facing each other. Also, in Karnataka, you can sport a Guruvina Kada that is elaborately-crafted with red stones and antique finish.

Mukkupudaka

For Ugadi 2021, you can also wear a dainty mukkupudaka, which is a nose ring studded with precious or semi-precious stones.

Vishu: The Malayali Look

The New Year of Kerala, Vishu will be celebrated on the 15 April. The festival is celebration of spring-equinox and on this auspicious day, Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna are worshipped. The festival is marked by family time and celebratory feast called Sadhya. And if you are dressed in a kasavu silk saree on this occasion and want to accentuate your festive look, you can do so with exquisite jewellery, specific to Kerala.

Thoda And Jhumkas

To nail the traditional Malayali look this Vishu, you can opt for either thodas or jhumkas. Thoda are broad stud earrings, which can be embellished with pearl, diamonds, rubies, and other gemstones. Jhumkas are the bell-shaped earrings with meticulously-crafted designs.

Kasu Mala

Well, certainly opt for an ethnic kasu mala this Vishu. Kasu mala is a heavy neckpiece with gold coins as motifs. And while Lakshmi kasu mala features motifs of Goddess Lakshmi, the kasu mala with gold coins stacked closely together is Adakku kasu mala.

Poothali

If you want to sport floral designs and yet stay traditional for the auspicious occasion of Vishu, you should invest in a poothali, which is a floral choker with designs of flowers and leaves accentuating the neckpiece.

Oddiyanam

Oddiyanam is the traditional kamarband or waistbelt of Kerala, which not only keeps your palla intact but is also a significant part of the South Indian jewellery. An oddiyanam with intricate designs of Hindu deities can be invested in, to give your festive look a complete touch.

Astha Lakshmi And Dasavatharam

Temple jewellery was worn by the royals of the bygone era and so, in order to look a class apart this Vishu, look your traditional best with Ashta Lakshmi and Dasavatharam mala and bangles. While Astha Lakshmi mala and bangles has eight forms of the Goddess Lakshmi, Dasavatharam mala and bangles has ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Thadavala And Ottavala

Finally, you can also beautify your look with meticulously crafted traditional kadas of Kerala called Thadavala and Ottavala. They can come in various shapes and designs but thick kadas are thadavala, the sleek ones are ottavala.

Tamil Puthandu: The Tamil Look

With kolams (decorations with rice powder) at the entrance areas of the house and with ceremonial trays arranged with three fruits (mango, banana, and jack fruit), Tamil Puthandu is celebrated to mark the first month of the Tamil solar calendar. Tamil Puthandu falls on 14 April every year and women are dressed resplendently on this auspicious occasion with traditional Tamil jewellery accentuating their looks. So, if you are thinking of what jewellery to wear to get the traditional Tamil look, we got you sorted with these main jewellery pieces.

Vagupu Chutti

Hair adornment is quite essential when it comes to dressing up for important festive occasions of Tamil Nadu like Tamil Puthandu. So, you can accentuate your look with a maangtikka called Vagupu Chutti or Nethi Chutti. Additionally, Suryapirai (sun) and Chandrapirai (moon) are stud-like adornments worn on the either side of Vagupu Chutti.

Vanki And Valayal

A traditional armlet with figures of deities adorning it called Vanki can up your festive look and apart from Vanki, you can also wear Valayal - the solid gold bangles or gold bangles embellished with gemstones including rubies and other precious stones.

Neli

You can also wear a V-shaped Vanki ring called Neli, which has a gold base and studded with precious stones including rubies and emeralds. But if your sensibilities are contemporary, you can also choose diamond rings instead.

Jhimki Maattel

While jhimki is the earring, maattel is the gold chain attached to the hair. These earrings are elaborate and bell-shaped, and with gold as a base, these earrings are crafted in rubies, emeralds, and pearls. A jhimki maattel will give you a unique look too this Tamil Puthandu. You can purchase gorgeous Jhimki Maattel from Kalyan Jewellers.

Mookuthi

If you are planning on investing in a jhimki maattel, you can also notch up your look with a simple nose ring called Mookuthi, which is a stud made of simple gemstone or uncut diamonds.

Oddiyanam

The waistbelt called oddiyanam can be worn if you wear an ethnic silk saree. Oddiyanam is made of gold and silver and studded with precious stones. It is often adorned with figures of deities, and sometimes also come with layers of delicate chains.

Addigai

Addigai forms an important part of Tamil jewellery and Addigai are choker necklaces, which are made of white stones or with leaf-like motifs.

Kolusu

Anklets or kolusu can also be worn to ace the Tamil New Year look. Made of silver, kolusu can be made of five metals and sometimes of uncut diamonds and gemstones.

So, which look you would want to ace this New Year of India?