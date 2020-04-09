Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Her Top 5 Unconventional And Unapologetic Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Unconventional and unapologetic, Kristen Stewart's fashion sense is a class apart. Her style sensibility is distinctive and a bit on the non-conformist side. The Twilight series actress doesn't seem to follow any norms when it comes to dressing up and in fact, has created trends with her individualistic wardrobe. On her birthday, let's talk about her five eye-catching outfits that we so loved.

Kristen Stewart's Jacket Look

The actress exuded smouldering vibes with her look and attire in a recent photoshoot. Posed on an artistic cabinet against a framed picture backdrop, Kristen looked amazing. She sported a collared blue jacket that was full-sleeved and adorned with graphic patterns. She paired her ensemble with fish-net stockings and green statement boots, which we so want. The makeup was highlighted by heavy kohl and muted pink lip shade. The blonde pompadour cut rounded out her avatar.

Kristen Stewart's Purple Slit Dress

Kristen Stewart wore a gorgeous purple dress for one of the events. It was a stunning dress and a bit towards the bold side. Her dress featured slits on the waist. Her round-necked purple dress was full-sleeved and knotted at the front. It was a structured number and Kristen looked amazing in it. Her dress was sequinned and the makeup was marked by dark kohl and pink lip shade. The highlighted tresses completed her avatar.

Kristen Stewart's Yellow Pantsuit

Kristen Stewart also gave an incredible twist to a simple pantsuit. It was a stunning number that was structured and consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. She teamed her yellow pantsuit with a white bralette and accessorised her look with chunky necklaces. The styling was flawless and she paired her ensemble with black and white sandals. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and complementing eye shadow.

Kristen Stewart's Checkered Separates

The Still Alice actress sported a checkered ensemble that we thought was a cross between classy and rebel. She wore a structured jacket that was collared and she paired it with a white shirt and checkered skirt. Her attire was accentuated by brown and blue checkered patterns. She paired her attire with black net bralette. She painted her nails black and the makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and light pink lip shade.

Kristen Stewart's All-White Attire

Kristen Stewart's all-white attire seemed ideal as office wear. It was a simple number and unconventional in its own way. She wore a collared white shirt and the sleeves were folded and she paired it with matching pants. Kristen paired her ensemble with black pencil heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones.

So, which attire of Kristen Stewart's wowed you the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Kristen Stewart!