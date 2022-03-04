Top 10 Popular Fashion Trends That Are Cool For The Summer Fashion Trends Nikita K

Summer is fun and you should enjoy this season by wearing the best summer outfits that are comfortable and fashionable. While print on print was one of the major trends that popped out the previous season, this year we have totally different items that you can wear to look chic and stylish. Whether you are getting ready for a beach, hanging out with your friends or going on a vacation to an island, the clothing pieces that are listed here are worth buying as these will stay for a bit longer. So, why not get ready and hit the beach in these ultra-trendy summer outfits.

1) Uplift Your Mood With Dopamine Dressing In Summer:

What is Dopamine Dressing? Fun fact: It's all about dressing up that makes you feel happy, confident, stronger, excited, and increases the dopamine. This depends on what you like the most, which actor you feel connected to, what your style factor is and how you want to look. You can go for these below-mentioned summer fashion looks in order to understand what your dopamine dressing is!

• Bright hues of colour or pastel shades are best for summer fashion.

• Corset top, ruffled sleeves, tie-dye clothes, stripes or dresses, the choices are endless.

• Streetstyle, vintage, casual, grunge, chic or monochrome, you can choose anything that is motivating you.

• This summer everything is in the yellow shade so you can go for that if you want to catch on the trend.

2) Kaftan Is Going To Be A Hit In Summer:

The next essential summer piece that you need is a Kaftan. Masaba Gupta, one of the ace designers in the fashion industry has given us the best of the best colours, prints, patterns, and styles in Kaftan. This summer, comfort is going to be the trend where you can spot flowy pants and kaftans everywhere.

3) It's All About Laser Cutouts in Summer:

This list is ending up with flirtatious outfit inspiration. The cutouts have started trending up on every fashion platform and you can wear them this summer too. Get a peek-a-boo styled outfit in white and give your wardrobe a new aesthetic.

4) Trains Is The Next Big Thing In Fashion:

Ditch the old style and grab the train. Go for a high fashion look with trains attached to your clothes. The flow of the train makes you fashionable. It is great for a beach day where you can run and the train will back it up! Don't forget to take a lot of pictures when you are wearing this popular item in summer.

5) A Spin With Homespun:

Let's get back to the old times with homespun! It's a type of cotton fabric that was woven at home, hence the name. It is light and very trendy at the moment which means this is the time you should get your hands on this Homespun to look fashionable in summer. These are perfect for hot days and you get multiple styles nowadays.

6) Stripe It Up Like A True Fashion Enthusiast:

Well! Stripes are classic and it never goes out of style. This summer don't just get the same horizontal stripes. Opt for different variations in stripes, get the bold ones, large ones, small ones, vertical and diagonal whichever way you feel confident enough. We will see a lot of different styles as well so if you are already a fan of stripes then don't be late, get these and rock it on in your trip.

7) Regencycore:

Regencycore is the style that is opted from the Regency era. If you ever watched the show Bridgerton then you might know what it is. For making it good for the summer, you can style this up with a crisp white shirt, black corset and a pair of shorts and shoes to complete the look. Not only that but you have a lot of options available to splurge on and get a trendy piece in your wardrobe.

8) Low Rise Bottoms:

This category has its own debate! You can get low rise bottoms because they are comfortable and very stylish. You don't have to feel underconfident by getting these as there are a number of ways you can style them. Get a strappy tunic, long shirt or a loose tee and pair them with low rise bottoms. It is the best way to be trendy and comfortable in the summertime.

9) Colours Are Great For The Summer:

Vibrant colours are becoming a huge part of the fashion industry. Go bold or go home is the new mantra! But you don't have to wear red-on-red, skip it with a pleasing colour like light shades of pink, orange, white, blue, yellow or brown to be on-trend.

10) All The Way To Mod Print For Summer:

From miniskirts to stunning motifs, designers have come up with something so great that even you can't skip it. Mod print will add a layer of trendiness to your outfit if you pair this up with a classic piece. Get a mod printed skirt and pair it up with a tee or a shirt to go out in style.

These are all the top summer fashionable outfits for you. Do tell us if you love to wear any of these trending outfits for your next trip. We hope you have gotten the best outfits for this season. Don't wait, go ahead with the best ones you liked and we know you will be to able pull off these trendy outfits.

Image Credit: Pexels, Unsplash and Instagram