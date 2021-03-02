The Queen’s Gambit Actress Anya Taylor-Joy Is A Vision In Her Stunning Gowns At The Golden Globes Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The Queen's Gambit actress, Anya Taylor-Joy won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series for her nail-biting performance in the series. Not only did she win at the 78th Golden Globes but she was also nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Emma. And with her elegant gowns, Anya Taylor-Joy was one of the best dressed at the Golden Globes 2021. She flaunted two gorgeous Dior gowns, which we have decoded for you.

Photo Courtesy: Sami Drasin

Anya Taylor-Joy's Emerald Gown

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a spectacular gown at the Golden Globes. She wore a couture gown that was crafted out of green lurex and her sleeveless dress featured a matching belt and intricately-done bodice. However, more than her dress, it was her impeccably-pleated floor-length complementing coat custom designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri that accentuated her look. She wore pointed green pumps with metallic accents that matched with the hue of her dress. Anya accessorised her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece, dazzling drop earrings, and a chic ring. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light eye makeup. The side-parted light-blonde sleek tresses completed her look.

Photo Courtesy: Law Roach

Anya Taylor-Joy's Ivory Gown

For her post-win virtual HFPA press call, Anya Taylor-Joy was dressed to slay in her ivory gown that was off-shouldered and panelled. It was a steel blue satin cuir strapless dress that we found so simply stunning. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her gown as she posed at her balcony. She spruced up her look with chic diamond earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long light-blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

