LMIFW SS 21: The Best 4 Picks From Only 2 Designers On Day Two; Here’s Our Favourite Pick Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The day two of the ongoing Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 21 started on a floral note and ended with a pastel splash. Day 2 had a list of designers from budding ones to the industry veterans. The designers included Limerick By Abirr N' Nanki, Nirmooha, Archana Rao, Guapa, Ranna Gill, Siddartha Tytler, Gauri & Nainika, Ravi Bajaj, and Suneet Varma.

Speaking about the collections, most of the outfits disappointed us. Guapa's outfits ranging from frilly dresses to metallic tone numbers were absolutely run-of-the-mill. Their designs seemed too mainstream and common. In Suneet Varma's collection, we didn't see any freshness apart from the mystifying hairdos, kudos to the hairstyling team. Yes, the designer gave us a navy-blue sculpted-bodice number but that wasn't enough to win us. The glamour and style of the 60s and 70s cinema didn't come alive in Ravi Bajaj's collection. Again apart from the voluminous buns and slick wavy hairstyle, his range of outfits seemed very contemporary and more in tunes with the modern sensibilities.

Gauri & Nainika, we had been waiting for them to showcase their collection on the digital format for the designer duo has always stunned us with statement floral cuts, designs like Audrey Hepburn-painted skirt, the Art of Latte collection (the name was unique too). However, this time, the effect wasn't the same and they made us think of Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli, and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Gauri & Nainika's designs were absolutely different and their dresses were pretty but nothing that made us say, 'wow!' Still, Gauri & Nainika didn't disappoint us majorly. However, in Ranna Gill's black and golden outfits, even if patterns were different, they made us strongly think of Versace's iconic black and golden outfits. The anonymous Instagram profile, Diet Sabya, even called out Ranna Gill for copying the feathered eye makeup look of Valentino. In Siddartha Tytler's collection, the makeup and hairstyling done on models were more impactful than outfits. However, we got to say we loved the photoshoot. Nirmooha's collection also didn't make us happy for it also seemed ordinary in appeal.

Finally, only Limerick by Abirr N' Nanki and Archana Rao were the designers, who impressed us with their outfits. So, we have four best picks from the two designers and we have decoded those outfits for you.

The Floral Belt And Stockings

Archana Rao's collection was gorgeous, classy, and yet in tune with modern trends. We loved her outfits, the lush green backdrop, and the makeup. The heavy pink-toned eye shadow look went well with her detailed outfits. With her sustainable collection, the designer promoted minimal design. One of her outfits that we really loved was the one with a floral belt and stockings. We could easily see this look becoming a trend for it was stylish and wearable at the same time. We loved the pearls-adorned blue and pink floral waist-belt that cinched the waist. It seemed like a part of the simple and flared white shirt. Also, the yellow and peach floral stockings totally had our attention.

The Floral Pantsuit

Florals certainly wooed us on day two and Limerick By Abirr N' Nanki was a tribute to floral accents. Their collection was stunning and titled Chrysalis. We didn't find the white floral arrangement on the hairdos extraordinary but this pantsuit with nature-inspired patterns is what we want to invest in. It was a stunning number that was splashed in understated hues and patterns. It seemed so comfy and yet striking, who wouldn't want that?

The Belted Floral Drape

Archana Rao's outfits were sophisticated and we loved how she played with pastel shades. Her outfits were feminine and interesting. Apart from the floral belt and stockings, we loved this saree-inspired number that featured a white-toned belt and pink-hued floral accents. With pleats and palla, this dress gave us saree-effect but with a western touch.

The Pink Floral Outfits

Limerick played with a lot of pink and their outfits were eye-catching; the outfits that can make us look gorgeous in an instant. We loved the pyjama set and a flowy dress with a sheer sleeve, both the outfits boasted the same pink-toned floral pattern. Their outfits beckoned us to travel and for the budding designer duo, we can say that this was a strong collection minus the white-toned floral accents on the hairdos of the models.

Our favourite pick of the day was the pantsuit by Limerick. It was a stunning outfit and had a very global appeal. So, which ensemble did you like the most and which designer's collection wowed you the most on day two of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 21, presented by FDCI.