LMIFW SS 21: The Best 6 Picks From Day One And This Is Our Favourite Outfit Of The Day Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

After a brief delay due to coronavirus pandemic, the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2020 started, and the day one boasted a line-up of prominent designers. The fashion week, sponsored by the beauty brand Lotus Make-up, took a phygital (digital) format and the designers from the day one included Rajesh Pratap Singh, Vaishali S, DHI, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, and Namrata Joshipura. We saw edgy and non-conformist outfits, soothing pastel splash, intricate moulding techniques, the carefree street-style update, and colourful flowy outfits edit. And from day one, we have our six best picks from each designer, which we have elaborated on. Also, adding to that, find our favourite outfit from the day one.

Rajesh Pratap Singh: The Yellow Outfits

Rajesh Pratap Singh celebrated bright pastel hues and hand-blocking technique with his collection, Fall.ing 2020. It was a contemporary collection and we loved each outfit from his collection, which made use of handloom, glass cotton, proprietary weaves from the designer's textile unit in Neemrana, and silk satins. The ensembles were also accentuated by signature pintucks. A line of oxygen cylinder dolls represented the designer's kaarigars, who ensure meticulous detailing to his many diverse outfits. The dolls were christened O2 Baby and a part of sale proceeds have been committed to a CSR Foundation for supporting displaced craftsmen of India due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming to our favourite pick, we loved the bright yellow part of his collection, which was striking and infused with other complementary hues such as lime green, sky blue, and ash grey. We loved the simplicity in outfits and his yellow edit actually inspired us to take a travel break. The separates with a flared-sleeves jacket, the bandhgala kurta with a long jacket and short dhoti-styled pyjama, and the kalidaar-style kurta with a scarf-style neckline, short jacket, and straight-fit pants, were our favourite picks from his collection.

Vaishali S: The White Nature-Inspired Outfit

Chanderi fabric has been one of the most significant fabrics of this year and Vaishali S incorporated the luxuriant fabric in her collection too but gave it a nature-inspired spin. The intricate cord details, the sculpted look, and nuanced appliqué cuts were seen in her collection. The setting was rustic and her collection was one of the most detailed ones of the day. Our favourite pick was a white number (a large part of her collection was dominated by white hue) and it was a standalone piece with elaborate work. This one was also a corded Chanderi outfit and it consisted of a dramatic bodice and pants. A tribute to nature, this outfit from her Rebirth collection, featured a top that was enhanced by cord strings, an autumn leaf-like sheer fabric, and the tree-cut detail was a testament to fine craftsmanship. The partly-corded style matching white pants enhanced the effect and we totally loved this number.

Dhi: The Green Outfits

Mirror Me collection by the label Dhi promoted sustainability and was an eco-friendly collection that we so loved and found the most wearable. The collection made use of indigenous fabric khadi and organic cotton, which offered the outfits a relaxed and comfortable touch. The essence of this collection was introspection, self-love, and reflection, and the outfits definitely captured these notes. We could very well imagine sitting somewhere quietly in one of the outfits from this collection, and contemplating. This pastel collection of Vaishali S was a treat to the eyes and we loved the green outfits from her collection the most. Crafted from organic cotton, these two outfits were striking. We loved the jumpsuit in light green hue with a free-flowing touch and the collared half-sleeved dress. These outfits made for a perfect office edit too, particularly on stressful days.

Nitin Bal Chauhan: The Rose Detail

As far as the inspiration is considered, designer Nitin Bal Chauhan's collection was the most unique. The designer's collection for the LMIFW SS 21 took inspiration from the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that took place in Amritsar on 13th April, 1919 under the command of General Dyer. The collection was a tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh tragedy that shook the country. The collection saw elements such as military touch, Victorian collars and cuffs, exaggerated sleeves, and 3D embroidery. The artwork was done by the designer and we found this red outfit from the collection, particularly moving. This blazing red jacket outfit came alive with the Victorian sensibility. The puffed exaggerated sleeves and the white-toned crisp collar with intricate embroidery made us think of the dramatic Victorian times and not just that but the mouthpiece probably signifying gunmetal and bullet with charcoal-lit lip shade accentuated the effect. The red and white roses adorned on the model's puffed hairdo completed the look.

Payal Jain: The Beads-adorned Dress

Payal Jain's collection was a tribute to a traveller on a holy sacred journey. The collection titled, Holy Script, took inspiration from the Ghats of Benaras, narrow alleys of Assi Ghat, silence of Sarnath, by-lanes of Mc Leod Ganj, and historic Buddhist monasteries adorned with rich and vivid 'Thangkas'. The collection was given a contemporary edit and the outfits in the collection were absolutely flowy and colourful. We saw colourful beads, braided strings, mirror-work, and what seemed like hand-painted abstract patterns in the collection. One of the outfits that we really loved from her collection was a cross between beads and patterns. The sleeveless bodice of the dress was a medley of beads, mirror-work, and braided string technique. It was splashed in vibrant hues and the flowy skirt part with the flared hem incorporated different holy inspirations right from Ghats to Thangkas. The shell-beaded braids and curly plaid-style tresses of the model upped the Holy Script effect. The red-winged eye shadow under the eyes completed her look.

Namrata Joshipura: The Shorts Suit

There was a whiff of rebel touch in the latest collection of Namrata Joshipura. The collection titled, Circle Back, featured embellishments, ruffled layers, matte hues, and feathery weaves. Her outfits were also somewhere between athleisure and glamour. The silhouettes were contemporary, versatile, and offered high drama apart from being absolutely wearable. We loved Namrata Joshipura's fashion edit for the LMIFW SS 21 and this shorts suit of hers is what we liked the most. This attire, highlighted by black hue and silver-toned embellished details consisted of a long figure-flattering blazer and shorts, which the supermodel, Sony Kaur presented so beautifully. Her shorts suit attire was paired with a green brassiere that gave her shorts suit look a sporty touch.

We loved each outfit that we picked but we loved Namrata Joshipura's shorts suit the most as moving on from pantsuits and jumpsuits, we can see this style of ensemble becoming the new formal wear. It can trend in the market as well. Which one was your favourite outfit? Let us know that.