The Great Gatsby Actress Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana In The Crown; Her Stylish Looks Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

You would have seen Elizabeth Debicki playing the role of Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby and now you will see her playing the role of late Princess Diana in the final two seasons of hit Netflix series, The Crown. Well, we are excited to watch her as Princess Diana in the binge watch-worthy series. We also noticed that how distinctive her fashion sense is, so it will be double the treat to see her in iconic outfits on-screen (The Crown is famous for replicating almost the same outfits on screen as the real-life characters had donned). However, for now, we have decoded three outfits of hers, which she wore at different events.

Elizabeth Debicki In A White-Striped Pantsuit

In her classy white-striped pantsuit, Elizabeth Debicki looked absolutely like Princess Diana. She wore a chic double-breasted style coat that featured black-toned buttons. She paired her overlapping jacket with a pair of matching pants, which were on the flared side. Her deep neckline attire was accentuated by black stripes and she teamed it with black pointed flats. She wore smart black studs with her ensemble, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the black cap rounded out her avatar.

Elizabeth Debicki In A Black-Hued Gown

For the 2019 BAFTA Awards, Elizabeth Debicki wore a dazzling black Armani Privé gown that we thought made her look so class apart. It was a sleeveless gown that was accentuated by a folded grey glittering pattern and her embellished number also featured a front slit. We loved her simple yet elegant number, which she pulled off so gracefully. She spruced up her look with dainty drop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The short meticulously-combed golden tresses completed her look.

Elizabeth Debicki In A Yellow Floral Dress

For Peter Rabbit premiere in Sydney, Elizabeth Debicki wore a cute and summery floral dress. The actress posed with Margot Robbie for the shutterbugs. Her dress was accentuated by a bow-like feature on the neckline and it was a belted number. The dress was enhanced by the asymmetrical hem and spruced up by sheer touches. Her lemon yellow dress was marked by black-toned floral patterns that we so loved. She didn't wear any jewellery but highlighted her makeup look with dark pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

So, which look of Elizabeth Debicki did you like the most? Let us know that.

Cover Image courtesy: Instagram