The 6 Ultimate Office Wears That Will Make Your Summers Uber Cool

You don't like looking yourself in the mirror before leaving for work. You think your work style goals are as dull as dishwater. And you think this summer, you can get hotter, but you are clueless about what office attires will refresh your wardrobe.

If you are thinking on the same lines, we have curated some rejuvenating office looks for you that will make you go yessing and buying. From crisp trench coat dresses to loose pyjamas, these are the six top no-fail work styles, perfect for the sunny season.

1. Do You Know Linen Is Your Best Friend?

Linen is the uber-cool fabric, meant to be worn particularly in summers. Made from flax fibre, this natural fibre comes with light weave that gives it the breathability quotient. It is fuss-free and easy to iron. So, this fabric has all the plus point requirements that you need in your office clothes. Linen shirts and dresses are smart and in-vogue. Also, linen saris are so earthy and understated that so many women are ditching western wear for it.

2. Do You Think You Can Pull off a Pair of Pyjamas?

Yes, who in her wildest dreams can think of wearing pyjamas to the office (must admit, we are all in for it). Palazzos- yes, culottes- yes, flared pants-yes, but pyjamas? The unassuming pyjamas can make it to the work! How? Well, firstly, make sure you iron it and not make it look crumpy. Second, silk fabric pyjamas are actually a good choice because silk looks regal and has sheen. Third, pair your pyjama with a sharp cloth like a crisp summer jacket or long shrugs.

3. Aren't You Colour-Blocked Already?

While monochromes made it to the A-list office wear last year, this season is all about colour-blocking. This technique can be achieved easily by pairing two contrasting colours together and this can guarantee to get you some attention. You can team a muted tone with bright or by bringing incompatible colours together and making them work. After all, opposites attract!

4. Up For The Trench Coat Dresses?

Priyanka Chopra wore it. Renée Zellweger donned it. And Zooey Deschanel impressed us in her khaki trenchcoat dress. These structural military-style dresses have made a comeback and are one of the best office wears. A trench coat dress shows that you mean business. You can pair it with boots or stockings.

5. Kurti As A Dress? Sorry A...What!

The times are changing and so your kurtis don't have to be paired with standard leggings, palazzos, salwars, or even skirts. On the contrary, your kurti can be worn as a standalone dress. This can give you a traditional touch, while make for an easy breezy wear. So, why not just try this look and make heads turn.

6. Should You Keep White Shirts?

When in doubt, wear a lipstick and a white shirt. White tops are classic for a reason. They can compliement a floral or leather skirt. They can equally gel well with trousers or denims. So, we suggest you keep the precious white shirts and tops in your wardrobe. In fact, try experimenting an all-white look and tell us whether it was wow or not.