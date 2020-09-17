Just In
2020 ACM Awards: 'Betty' Singer, Taylor Swift Inspires Us With Matte And Glitter Outfit Combination
Taylor Swift gave us a break from the ruffles and frills and on the contrary, made a strong case for matte and glitter at the 2020 ACM Awards. According to PEOPLE, the singer did her own makeup, styling, and hairstyling too. Well, we must say, she absolutely impressed us with her stylish look. So, let's decode her attire and look.
Courtesy: TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
Taylor, who performed 'Betty' live for the first time, wore a Stella McCartney outfit. She wore a top and paired it with pants. Taylor Swift donned a burgundy polo-neck top that was full-sleeved and was accentuated by shimmery accents. She balanced the shimmery top look with a pair of high-waist khaki-hued pants. The pants also featured pink-coloured zip-like accents at the hem. We loved the combination as it not only gave us a colour-blocking fashion goal but also inspired us to try the casual chic look. She paired her ensemble with glittery black sandals, which went well with her look.
Courtesy: TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
She seemed to keep her look jewellery-free and the makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. Well, Taylor mastered the art of dewy makeup and the blonde bangs and flicks hairdo rounded out her avatar. We thought Taylor Swift slayed it in style. What about you? Let us know that.
Cover Image Courtesy: ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM