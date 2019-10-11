LMIFWSS20: Shazia Ilmi Stuns In A Sari As She Graces The Ramp At The India Fashion Week Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Politician Shazia Ilmi also graced the ramp on the day three of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. She walked the ramp for designer duo, Rahul & Anushka, who presented their collection, Jan'ni Amba Jagdamba. The collection celebrated traditional handlooms and sustainable fashion. Shazia's ensemble was understated and dipped in muted tones. Take a look.

So, Shazia Ilmi donned a sari that was accentuated by earthy tones and looked sophisticated. Her sari was splashed in the shades of black, silver, and white. It was a stunning number that featured a black-hued sari with silver border. The sari of hers was also enhanced by sheer accents and as such the attire made for a perfect office wear. She teamed her sari ensemble with a black and white striped blouse, which went well with her sari.

Her styling and makeup game was also strong. The statement maangtikka upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar. Shazia Ilmi looked graceful. So, what do you think about her sari and styling? Let us know that in the comment section.