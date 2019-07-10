Serena Williams Went Bold In Gold For Her Latest Magazine Photoshoot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Serena Williams has entered the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2019. The power-packed player not only left us speechless with her forehand shots but her recent Harper's Bazaar photoshoot was also about power and confidence. Serena looked fierce and was in an unapologetic avatar. With her cover, she also showed us that how confidently she has cemented her way as a fashion icon. Let's talk about her cover.

So, she wore something gold and looked every inch bold. She talked about body shaming, unequal pay, and her last year's controversial match at the US Open among other issues. But coming back to her cover shoot, Serena looked absolutely fabulous in her golden dress. She wore a sleeveless number, which was by Stella McCartney. It was a delightfully sequinned dress and Serena accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and pointed dangler earrings, which were from Tiffany & Co. She was a vision and her voluminous curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Keeping the gold hue and hairdo intact, Serena also dazzled us with a structured dress and tailored sleeves. This power dress was by Tom Ford and she paired her attire with matching golden heels. Her Ralph Lauren number was a cape dress that was sequinned again and she teamed it with golden Louboutin pumps and Bvlgari jewellery.

We also loved her tassle dress that was by Michael Kors and this fringe dress of hers was sleeveless and she looked absolutely carefree in it. She notched up her look with an Audemars Piguet bracelet and completed her look with gold-toned pencil heels. Serena looked like a dream and we wish her luck for her semi-finals match. What do you think about Serena Williams photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.