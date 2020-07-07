Just In
- 2 hrs ago On 3 Years Of Mom, Veteran Actress Sridevi’s Sober Outfits From The Film Decoded
-
- 3 hrs ago 7 Ways To Stop Being Taken For Granted By Your Partner
- 3 hrs ago 10 Reasons Why You Should Eat Raw Mangoes; Side Effects And Healthy Recipes
- 3 hrs ago Sushant Singh Rajput’s And Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara Fashion Is Simple And So Relatable
Don't Miss
- Finance ICICI Bank To Offer Its Employees 8% Hike For Working Amid Covid 19
- Technology Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Announced: Cheapest 5G Phone So Far?
- Sports In 10 years, Dhoni will be permanent boss of CSK team: CEO Kasi Viswanathan
- Movies Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja In Emotional Post, Says, ‘Chiru Is A Celebration’
- News CBSE reduces Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Syllabus by 30%; Check details
- Automobiles Honda Offers Discounts, Exchange Bonuses & Other Benefits On Select Models In July 2020
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
Saree Looks Decoded From The Pages Of History Following The Saree Twitter Trend
Well, Saree Twitter trend has been making rounds on Twitter and we got a glimpse of ladies in their gorgeous sarees. IndiaHistorypic, a page on Twitter also posted pictures of ladies from the pages of history following #SareeTwitter trend. They shared pictures of ladies from diverse fields, who wore sarees to the work. We have decoded the saree looks for you.
1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physical Laboratory #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/eXebP076JJ— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020
A Scientist Working In A Saree
The India History Pic page captioned the picture as, '1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physics Laboratory #SareeTwitter'. The lady in the picture was photographed working in her orange saree that was accentuated by yellow floral patterns. Her saree was intricately-patterned and she paired and colour-blocked her saree with a yellow blouse. She accessorised her look with a red bangle and gold earrings. The braided plaids rounded out her avatar.
In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/aBq6SaluJu— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020
Sarla Thakral In A Saree
The page posted another picture following the #SareeTwitter trend. This time, they posted the picture of pilot Sarla Thakral. They captioned the picture as, 'In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft'. She wore a plain-hued saree, which was pleated nicely and teamed it with a half-sleeved patterned blouse. Posed against a backdrop of an aircraft, this picture totally inspired us.
So, why don't you all go ahead and flaunt your pictures in sarees and tag it as #SareeTwitter.
Courtesy: indianhistorypics