    Saree Looks Decoded From The Pages Of History Following The Saree Twitter Trend

    By
    |

    Well, Saree Twitter trend has been making rounds on Twitter and we got a glimpse of ladies in their gorgeous sarees. IndiaHistorypic, a page on Twitter also posted pictures of ladies from the pages of history following #SareeTwitter trend. They shared pictures of ladies from diverse fields, who wore sarees to the work. We have decoded the saree looks for you.

    A Scientist Working In A Saree

    The India History Pic page captioned the picture as, '1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physics Laboratory #SareeTwitter'. The lady in the picture was photographed working in her orange saree that was accentuated by yellow floral patterns. Her saree was intricately-patterned and she paired and colour-blocked her saree with a yellow blouse. She accessorised her look with a red bangle and gold earrings. The braided plaids rounded out her avatar.

    Sarla Thakral In A Saree

    The page posted another picture following the #SareeTwitter trend. This time, they posted the picture of pilot Sarla Thakral. They captioned the picture as, 'In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft'. She wore a plain-hued saree, which was pleated nicely and teamed it with a half-sleeved patterned blouse. Posed against a backdrop of an aircraft, this picture totally inspired us.

    So, why don't you all go ahead and flaunt your pictures in sarees and tag it as #SareeTwitter.

    Courtesy: indianhistorypics

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 19:17 [IST]
