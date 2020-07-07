Saree Looks Decoded From The Pages Of History Following The Saree Twitter Trend Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Well, Saree Twitter trend has been making rounds on Twitter and we got a glimpse of ladies in their gorgeous sarees. IndiaHistorypic, a page on Twitter also posted pictures of ladies from the pages of history following #SareeTwitter trend. They shared pictures of ladies from diverse fields, who wore sarees to the work. We have decoded the saree looks for you.

1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physical Laboratory #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/eXebP076JJ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020

A Scientist Working In A Saree

The India History Pic page captioned the picture as, '1970 :: Scientist Working In National Physics Laboratory #SareeTwitter'. The lady in the picture was photographed working in her orange saree that was accentuated by yellow floral patterns. Her saree was intricately-patterned and she paired and colour-blocked her saree with a yellow blouse. She accessorised her look with a red bangle and gold earrings. The braided plaids rounded out her avatar.

In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/aBq6SaluJu — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 6, 2020

Sarla Thakral In A Saree

The page posted another picture following the #SareeTwitter trend. This time, they posted the picture of pilot Sarla Thakral. They captioned the picture as, 'In 1936 Pilot Sarla Thakral Flew Gypsy Moth Aircraft'. She wore a plain-hued saree, which was pleated nicely and teamed it with a half-sleeved patterned blouse. Posed against a backdrop of an aircraft, this picture totally inspired us.

So, why don't you all go ahead and flaunt your pictures in sarees and tag it as #SareeTwitter.

Courtesy: indianhistorypics