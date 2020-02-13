RIP Wendell Rodricks: The Fashion Designer Who Influenced The Industry With His Plus-Size Collection Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 May 1960, the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on 12 February 2020. We were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of the designer, who had given us a number of iconic fashion moments throughout the length of his career. He popularised minimalism in India and resort wear fashion. The ace designer had also promoted eco-friendly fashion and has been instrumental in reviving khadi and kunbi saris.

Wendell Rodricks also played a major role in planning the first ever Lakme India Fashion Week in 2000. Adding to that, he was also the finale designer at LFW in the years 2000, 2003, and 2008. However, his 2017 Lakme Fashion Week was of major importance. In 2017, the Padma Shri awardee designer broke down the stereotypes as he introduced his plus-size 'aLL PRIMERO' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. With his plus-size collection, he influenced the fashion industry that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, thereby promoting inclusivity.

The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 show was opened by the India's first transgender plus-size model Mona Veronica Campbell, who rocked the ramp in the designer's collection. She was accompanied by 20 other curvy models.

Wendell's plus-size collection consisted of beautiful flared gowns, layered tops and dresses, capes, and kaftans. While the collection for men consisted of lycra shirts with printed patterns, foil prints, knit detailing and much more.

Wendell Rodricks was really an inspiring designer and he will always be known for his outstanding contribution to the fashion industry. RIP, Wendell Rodricks!